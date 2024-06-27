Illegal Alien Arrested in Connection With Rape of 15-Year-Old Girl Was ‘Vetted,’ Report Claims

An illegal alien from Turkey who allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl was reportedly “vetted” and released into the country by U.S. Border Patrol agents last year.

Sakir Akkan, 21, targeted the teenage girl when he saw her walking down a street in Albany, New York on May 14, according to the New York Post. Akkan allegedly jumped out of his vehicle, armed with a metal pole, and threatened the young girl if she didn’t get into his car.

The teenager got in Akkan’s vehicle. He sped off to an isolated area and raped the girl. The teeanger reportedly lived in a group home close to where the attack occurred. After the attack, she fled to a nearby house for help. She was taken to the hospital.

Akkan was arrested last Tuesday on a first-degree rape charge. He illegally entered the U.S. last year (via NYP):

Court records show Akkan has an address listed in Troy, NY, but he is not a US citizen. He was arrested by US Border Patrol agents on Nov. 5 last year after crossing into San Diego, California, illegally, a Homeland Security source told The Post. Akkan informed agents he was trying to get to Philadelphia but failed to provide an address. Just days later, he was released on his own recognizance due to a lack of bed space and ordered to appear in a Philadelphia court on Feb. 19, 2025, the source added. Albany cops received an alert about his immigration status via an FBI database when he was fingerprinted in the wake of the alleged rape, according to court filings.

SCOOP: The illegal Turkish migrant arrested for allegedly raping a 15yo girl in upstate NY was "vetted" & released after crossing the border in San Diego in Nov. 2023, per DHS sources.https://t.co/vAO1932LiE — Jennie Taer 🎗️ (@JennieSTaer) June 27, 2024

This is the latest in a slew of crimes that appear to be perpetrated by illegal aliens.

This month, an illegal immigrant from Ecuador was arrested in connection with the rape of a 13-year-old girl New York City at a park in broad daylight.

Townhall covered how the 25-year-old illegal immigrant, Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, was taken into custody on Tuesday. Charges against him are pending. He reportedly entered the United States in 2021.

The illegal alien admitted in court to recording the attack as he became more “comfortable” during it.

In Houston, Texas, two illegal aliens were arrested in connection with the murder of a 12-year-old girl named Jocelyn Nunagary. Both suspects had their bail set at $10 million. The two illegals reportedly lured the girl under a bridge and assaulted her for hours before she was killed,