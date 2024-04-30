U.S., Mexico, Vow to Crack Down on Illegal Border Crossings

The United States and Mexico plan to “clamp down” on illegal border crossings, both leaders said on Monday, according to a report from Reuters.

Reportedly, in a phone conversation, President Joe Biden and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that their administrations will take steps to stop illegal border crossings.

"In the short term, the two leaders ordered their national security teams to work together to immediately implement concrete measures to significantly reduce irregular border crossings while protecting human rights," the leaders said in a joint statement.

“President Biden and President López Obrador also pledged to advance initiatives to address the root causes of migration throughout the Western Hemisphere, noting that increasing shared prosperity and security will be of critical importance in effectively addressing the migration challenge over the longer term,” the statement added.

Reuters noted that U.S. Border Patrol caught a monthly record of 250,000 illegal aliens in December. Since then, numbers have reportedly dropped (via Reuters):

Lopez Obrador attributed the reduced arrivals at the U.S.-Mexico border in part to social programs Mexico has backed in other Latin American countries from where migrants originate. U.S. and Mexican officials have cited increased enforcement by Mexico as a factor contributing to the decrease in crossings.

Since Biden took office, illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border have skyrocketed. As a result, criminals from other countries have entered the United States. In some cases, they’ve committed crimes in the states, as well.

In one high-profile case, an American college student named Laken Riley was murdered while out on a run in Georgia, which Townhall reported. The suspect arrested in connection with her murder is an illegal immigrant from Venezuela.

This month, Townhall covered how an illegal alien charged with “a myriad” of sex crimes, including sex crimes against children, was arrested in Massachusetts. A few weeks prior, ERO Boston arrested a 51-year-old Brazilian fugitive wanted for rape who was in the United States unlawfully. In Michigan, an illegal immigrant was accused of killing a 25-year-old woman in a carjacking attempt and leaving her on the side of a highway.

In February, an illegal alien from Honduras was arrested in Louisiana in connection with the rape of a 14-year-old girl and the stabbing of a man during a knifepoint robbery. In December, Townhall covered how an illegal immigrant from Nicaragua who was deported from the United States five times was sentenced to 19 years in prison for raping a woman in Ohio.