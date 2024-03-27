Illegal Alien at the Center of Michigan Woman’s Murder Was Previously Deported

The illegal immigrant at the center of a Michigan woman’s murder was deported during the Trump administration before making his way back to the United States, according ot a report from the New York Post.

To recap, Townhall covered how an illegal immigrant was accused of killing Ruby Garcia, 25, in a carjacking attempt. Garcia was discovered dead with gunshot wounds on the southbound lanes of US-131 around 11:38 p.m. on Friday. The suspect was identified by the outlet as Brandon Ortiz-Vite, 25, a Mexican national who is in the United States illegally.

SAY HER NAME! 25-year-old Ruby Garcia’s body was found thrown on the side of the highway with multiple gunshot wounds.



An illegal was just arrested as the prime suspect.#BidensBorderBloodbath claimed another innocent life. pic.twitter.com/MmyML6FzB1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 26, 2024

The Post noted that Ortiz-Vite confessed to shooting Garcia during an argument on Friday. Previously, he had been deported (via NYP):

Ortiz-Vite already had a criminal history in Michigan dating back to 2017, and was arrested on a bench warrant in August 2020 after failing to show up in court for driving violations, the outlet reported. He was then arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement “and served a notice to appear,” an ICE spokesperson told Fox 17. “He was ordered removed by an immigration judge with the Justice Department’s Executive Office of Immigration Review Sept. 24, 2020, and was removed to Mexico Sept. 29, 2020,” the immigration rep said. “At an unknown date and location Ortiz-Vite reentered the United States without inspection by an immigration official.”

According to the outlet, Ortiz-Vite faces one count each of homicide/open murder, carjacking, felony firearm, illegally carrying a concealed weapon, operating while intoxicated, and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

Court documents obtained by Fox 17 said that Garcia and Ortiz-Vite were romantically involved. Troopers found a 9 millimeter pistol in Ortiz-Vite’s possession during his arrest, the gun he used to kill Garcia.

Ortiz-Vite reportedly shot Garcia multiple times during an argument inside the car. Garcia was in the driver’s seat. He then went outside the car, walked around the vehicle, and shot Garcia one more time thinking she was still alive. He then pulled the body out of the car and drove off.

Garcia’s car was found on Saturday with bullet holes and bloodstains. Ortiz-Vite was arrested at a church on Sunday after he called 911 to surrender to police officers. He reportedly had blood on his clothes.