Illegal Alien Charged With Sex Crimes Arrested in Massachusetts

Late last week, an illegal alien charged with “a myriad” of sex crimes, including sex crimes against children, was arrested in Massachusetts.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), deportation officers from the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston field office arrested the 33-year-old Guatemalan national on March 28 in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

“This unlawfully present Guatemalan national has been charged with sex crimes against Massachusetts children,” Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons said in a statement. “His very presence in our community represents a dire threat to our residents. ERO Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing any such threat to the people of New England.”

According to ICE, the illegal alien entered the country illegally “on an unknown date, at an unknown location, and without being inspected, admitted, or paroled by a U.S. immigration official.” In the U.S., he was arrested multiple times (via ICE):

Authorities in Lynn, Massachusetts, arrested the Guatemalan noncitizen in March 2022. The Lynn District Court in Lynn, Massachusetts arraigned him on assault and battery on a household member and strangulation/suffocation charges March 30, 2022. Two days later, the court arraigned the noncitizen on the charge of reckless endangerment of child. On February 14, 2023, however, the Lynn District Court dismissed all charges against the Guatemalan noncitizen. The East Boston District Court in Boston, Massachusetts, arraigned the Guatemalan national June 26, 2023, on the charges of compulsory insurance violation; number plate obscured/not displayed/concealed ID; and forgery. The court East Boston District Court dismissed those charges June 26, 2023. The Lynn District Court arraigned the noncitizen On Nov. 8, 2023. This time the court charged him with three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14; assault to rape child; two counts of assault and battery on child with injury; and intimidation. The court again arraigned the Guatemalan national Nov. 15, 2023, on the charge of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. On Feb. 27, 2024, however, The Lynn District Court dismissed all indictments for superior court arraignment.

BREAKING: A Guatemalan national who's in our country illegally was just arrested by ICE in MA on 9 counts of s*x crimes against children.



He was arrested multiple times in the past 2 years. ICE requested a detainer but the courts refused to work with ICE. He was released each… pic.twitter.com/MW2smiS59y — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 2, 2024

Last month, ERO Boston arrested a 51-year-old Brazilian fugitive wanted for rape who was in the United States unlawfully, which Townhall covered. And, last year, a 37-year-old undocumented Brazilian sex offender who was wanted in his country for raping a 5-year-old child was arrested on Martha’s Vineyard, a so-called “sanctuary” for illegal aliens.