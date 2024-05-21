Bill Maher Was a Guest on Greg Gutfeld's Show and It Didn't Disappoint
KC Star's Idea of 'Poetic Justice' for Harrison Butker Is What You'd Expect...
Wait, the U.S. Senate Chaplain Said What About the Death of the Iranian...
Joe Biden's Executive Privilege Plot Is a Nixonian Throwback
The ‘Trump Never Conceded’ Lie
Silver Lining in Jen Psaki's Lie: Gold Star Family Gets Red Carpet Rollout...
Universities Breed Evil
Biden Lawsuit Against Sheetz Gas Will Enrage Pennsylvania Voters
Two Contrasting Congressional Days
Is It Any Surprise Oakland Took This Step in Response to Copper Thieves?
The B(D)S Movement
Here's When Schumer Plans to Vote on the Border Bill
Biden Really Just Said This About an American Held Hostage by Hamas
Poll Spells Bad News for Biden in Arizona
Tipsheet

The Trump Hush Money Trial Imploded Yesterday

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 21, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

The Donald Trump hush money circus might have imploded yesterday as the former president’s attorney, Michael Cohen, an already uncredible witness, admitted to stealing tens of thousands of dollars. This man is the prosecution’s top witness and admitted to more crimes. He’s a serial liar, so while District Attorney Alvin Bragg rested his case, it circles back to how this trial was executed, with many legal observers noting the dangers of having Michael Cohen as one of the main witnesses and how they presented their case.

Advertisement

Now, the man Bragg and his team are hoping to convict Trump just admitted to embezzlement. Isn’t this an issue? Well, on MSNBC, it’s not. Lawrence O’Donnell showed that any crime committed in that pursuit is fine regarding getting Trump. Cohen wasn’t stealing; he was “rebalancing” or something. It's stealing, Mr. O'Donnell--you just used extra words to get there (via Reuters):

Donald Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen testified that he stole money from Trump's company as a form of "self-help" as prosecutors rested their case on Monday at the former U.S. president's hush money trial.

The prosecution's most important and final witness, Cohen acknowledged on his last day of testimony that he pocketed most of a sum of money that was meant for a technology company that did work for Trump's company.

“I just felt it was almost like self-help,” Cohen said.

Cohen's admission that he had stolen from his then-boss, first raised by defense lawyers on cross-examination, could hurt his credibility with jurors who will be charged with deciding whether Trump should be found guilty at the first trial of a former U.S. president.

Recommended

Bill Maher Was a Guest on Greg Gutfeld's Show and It Didn't Disappoint Matt Vespa
Advertisement

It gets even worse when CNN’s Elie Honig, a former assistant US Attorney, says that what Cohen just admitted to is a far worse crime than what Trump is being put on trial for. Honig has had some nuanced takes regarding the legal drama that’s engulfed both presidents. Unlike his colleagues, when Special Counsel Robert Hur dropped his report on Biden’s classified document scandal, he did note that Trump’s offenses were worse. Still, Biden came to the water’s edge of charges being filed if he oversaw the case.

I’ll get back to what Jesse Waters and others have said: what’s happening in Manhattan is why we don’t have political trials in this country. It’s messy. No one can get an impartial jury. It’s a total shambles, though the conviction is still on the table despite this case falling apart since the jury pool is tainted. That voir dire was a disaster.

Advertisement
Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Was a Guest on Greg Gutfeld's Show and It Didn't Disappoint Matt Vespa
Biden Really Just Said This About an American Held Hostage by Hamas Rebecca Downs
Wait, the U.S. Senate Chaplain Said What About the Death of the Iranian President? Matt Vespa
KC Star's Idea of 'Poetic Justice' for Harrison Butker Is What You'd Expect From Unhinged Leftists Matt Vespa
The ‘Trump Never Conceded’ Lie Derek Hunter
Biden Lawsuit Against Sheetz Gas Will Enrage Pennsylvania Voters Salena Zito

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher Was a Guest on Greg Gutfeld's Show and It Didn't Disappoint Matt Vespa
Advertisement