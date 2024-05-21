Bill Maher's Gutfeld Appearance Highlighted a Point That's Viewed As Treasonous by the...
Tipsheet

One Country Just Voted to Decriminalize the Possession of Child Pornography

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  May 21, 2024 11:15 AM

Germany’s Parliament, known as the Bundestag, received enough votes last week to remove a section of the country’s Criminal Code to reduce the minimum penalties for “dissemination, acquisition and possession of child pornographic content.”

According to the Bundestag, the bill specifies that “possession and acquisition should be punishable with a minimum penalty of three months’ imprisonment, and distribution with a minimum penalty of six months’ imprisonment, and distribution with a minimum penalty of six months’ imprisonment. The offenses regulated in Section 184b of the Criminal Code are therefore classified as misdemeanors and not as crimes.”

In 2021, the possession of child sexual abuse materials was first classified as a crime. At that time, the Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) introduced a minimum sentence of one year for the offense.

The outlet Reduxx noted that the decision is being celebrated by a “pro-pedophile” group that has pushed for the age of consent to be lowered to age 12 (via Reduxx):

The move has already been praised by a notorious German pro-pedophile activist group. Known as Krumme-13, or simply K13, the activist group has been described as a “self-help” organization for “pedosexuals.”

In a blog post written by its founder and dated May 17, K13 laments that “no politician in all factions apologized to the thousands upon thousands of those affected who fell victim” to the 2021 law which had made possession of child sexual abuse materials a felony.

Earlier this year, a 52-year-old male was identified as “transgender” was convicted in Germany for the possession of child sexual abuse materials. Reduxx reported that he told a court that he viewed the material to assist in the development of his “gender identity.” Reportedly, he was given a lenient sentence after a judge accepted his excuse. 

