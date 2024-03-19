Schumer Put in the Hot Seat Over Biden's Radical Judicial Nominee
Brazilian Fugitive Wanted for Rape Arrested in Massachusetts After Unlawfully Entering U.S.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 19, 2024 12:45 PM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Late last week, Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston arrested a 51-year-old Brazilian fugitive wanted for rape who was in the United States unlawfully. 

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Brazilian native entered the United States illegally on July 22, 2021 in Otay Mesa, California. There, Border Patrol apprehended him and he was placed into removal proceedings. From that point, he was placed in an Alternatives to Detention program and scheduled for a hearing before an immigration judge. 

A criminal and civil court in the State of Minas Gerais has sought to take custody of the illegal immigrant since July 27, 2023 for the offense of rape of a vulnerable individual. In Brazil, this is reportedly defined as having sexual intercourse or other sexual acts with a minor 14 years of age or younger. It carries a sentence of 20 years behind bars. 

In June 2022, the illegal immigrant was arrested in Framingham, Massachusetts on the charges of assault and battery on a family or household member and intimidation of witnesses, jurors, and persons furnishing information in connection with criminal proceedings.

In March, a Department of Justice (DOJ) immigration judge issued a final order of removal for the illegal immigrant. 

Once deportation officers became aware of his presence in New England, he was located and arrested. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal from the country. 

“ERO Boston will not accept the presence of unlawfully present sex offenders in our New England communities,” ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons said in a statement. “These individuals threaten the safety of our residents, and we will aggressively pursue our mission to apprehend, arrest and remove any such threats from our neighborhoods.”

This is just another example of a violent criminal from a foreign country making their way into the U.S. under President Joe Biden’s leadership.

Last year, a 37-year-old undocumented Brazilian sex offender who was wanted in his country for raping a 5-year-old child was arrested on Martha’s Vineyard, a so-called “sanctuary” for illegal aliens. 

The alien fled the country when he was sentenced to 14 years in prison. In May 2019, when he failed to appear for his sentence, a criminal court in the State of Mato Grosso issued a warrant for his arrest.

“This undocumented Brazilian national represented a significant threat to the inhabitants of Martha’s Vineyard,” Enforcement and Removal Operations Lyons said in a statement to Boston 25 News. “He sexually assaulted a five-year-old child in his homeland and then ran from authorities when held accountable for his actions. ERO Boston will not allow such predators to threaten our residents. We will continue to apprehend and remove anyone who attempts to use our New England community as a refuge from justice.”

