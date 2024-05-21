Bill Maher's Gutfeld Appearance Highlighted a Point That's Viewed As Treasonous by the...
The Trump Hush Money Trial Imploded Yesterday
KC Star's Idea of 'Poetic Justice' for Harrison Butker Is What You'd Expect...
White House Insists Offering Condolences to Murderous Tyrants Is 'Typical Practice'
Biden and Democrats Put Political Agenda Ahead of Workers Amid FDIC Scandal
New Tool Keeps Families Up-to-Date on the Left's War on Parents
‘Biden Ain’t Black!’ Why Minorities Are Dumping Democrats and Embracing Trump
Here's What's 'Especially Remarkable' About Trump's April Fundraising Numbers
What Will Change in Iran After Raisi's Death? One Ex-CIA Official Weighs in.
Is It Any Surprise Oakland Took This Step in Response to Copper Thieves?
A Swim Club Allowed a ‘Transgender’ to Use the Women’s Facilities. Here’s How...
Fossil Fuels Are the Answer to Asia’s Hot Summers
One Country Just Voted to Decriminalize the Possession of Child Pornography
'Like a Bomb:' CNN Analyst Again Shocked by Michael Cohen's Latest Courtroom Meltdown
Tipsheet

White House Issues Nine Corrections to Biden’s NAACP Speech

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  May 21, 2024 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden's declining ability to deliver remarks in public without making a mess of things continues to be a headache for West Wing aides. Even when Biden isn't accidentally calling for regime change in Russia or incorrectly stating the U.S. policy toward Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion — two instances of Biden gaffes that sent his aides scrambling to explain what their boss *meant* to say — he's still frequently in need of some cleanup. 

Advertisement

In what may be the most brutal example yet, the White House was forced to issue a whopping nine corrections to Biden's remarks delivered at a campaign event in Detroit over the weekend. 

Biden's transcripts are often confounding, but this one published by the White House was extra messy despite the president only speaking for 18 minutes.

Perhaps the most egregious: Biden's claim that he was vice president "during the pandemic," a Cornpop-level whopper:

And when I was vice president, things were kind of bad during the pandemic [recession], and what happened was Barack said to me, “Go to Detroit and help fix it.”

It's still a mystery how the president manages to muck up prepared remarks that he has on teleprompters (usually along with a printed copy) before him:

Folks, I’m humbled to receive this organization [award], which defines the character and consequence of what we do. 

Recommended

A Swim Club Allowed a ‘Transgender’ to Use the Women’s Facilities. Here’s How the Community Reacted. Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

The White House also had to fix Biden's butchering of what, for anyone else, would be common words: 

Look, folks, I just came from Atlanta, where I delivered a commencement at Morehouse College.  (Applause.)  It was truly inspiresing [inspiring]: over 400 young Black men who will do extraordinary things.

Biden proved no better at numbers, either, somehow inflating $800 into $800,000:

I protected and expanded the Affordable Care Act, saving millions of families $800,000 in prem- — $8,000 [$800] in — a year in premiums.

At least this gaffe rhymed with the correct word Biden was supposed to read:

We’re increasing access to capital to start business and loans to buy homes.  We’re cracking down on corporate landlords who [to] keep rents down.

There was one more case of grammar roulette:

 He not only denies reproductive freedom but worsens the mortality rate for Black moms, who have [are] nearly three times more likely to die from pregnancy complications than a white woman.

Plus an unfortunate jumbling of words that led Biden into a Chuck Schumer-level oops (if you know, you know): 

Advertisement

Just listen to him.  He calls the irrectionists [insurrectionists] who stormed Capitol Hill “patriots.” 

Even when supposedly directly quoting former President Donald Trump, Biden couldn't nail it:

Donald Trump has said, if he loses again in November, there will be, quote, “bloodshed” [“bloodbath”]. What in God’s name are we talking about here?

Pro-tip for Biden — make sure you get the name of your host correct when addressing them:

His spirit endures.  The NAAC [NAACP] spirit endures.

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Swim Club Allowed a ‘Transgender’ to Use the Women’s Facilities. Here’s How the Community Reacted. Madeline Leesman
Bill Maher's Gutfeld Appearance Highlighted a Point That's Viewed As Treasonous by the Left Matt Vespa
Biden and Democrats Put Political Agenda Ahead of Workers Amid FDIC Scandal Spencer Brown
Kristen Welker Thought She Had Marco Rubio With This Question. Boy, Was She Wrong. Townhall Video
The Left’s Funny Definition of Fascism Kurt Schlichter
One Country Just Voted to Decriminalize the Possession of Child Pornography Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
A Swim Club Allowed a ‘Transgender’ to Use the Women’s Facilities. Here’s How the Community Reacted. Madeline Leesman
Advertisement