Bill Maher Was a Guest on Greg Gutfeld's Show and It Didn't Disappoint

Matt Vespa
May 21, 2024
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

I know a lot of conservatives don’t like Bill Maher, though he’s been one of the few liberals who’s entertaining, even if you think he’s wrong. Also, he’s okay with being proven incorrect. He’ll admit it. Maher admitted he was wrong about the 2007 troop surge in Iraq. He still felt the war was a blunder, however. The point is since the Woke Left began ascending among liberal circles, Maher has delivered closing commentaries—his New Rules—that have been more directed at his folks than conservatives. 

Maher’s New Rules were brutal for Republicans during the Bush and Obama years. He’s highlighting the lunacy on the Left with his new book, “What This Comedian Said Will Shock You.” Most of what he’s been saying on his HBO show Real Time was compartmentalized with his appearance on Greg Gutfeld’s show on Fox News, where the comedian did not hold back about his antipathy toward Trump, but you also can’t hate half the country who supports him. 

‘We disagree on Trump. Fine. There are 90 or so other subjects where we can agree.’ That’s his gospel, and it’s something everyone should embrace. Most of my friends from college are either ardent liberals or anti-Trump Republicans—there are loads of other things we could talk about if we kept in touch. 

On Biden’s commencement address at Morehouse, Maher said that the president’s remarks don’t comport with reality. Racism exists, but you must acknowledge the progress that’s been made. As he said last week, the Left continually thinks we’re in 1619 on these issues. Does more work need to be done? Sure, but that’s also applicable to every sociopolitical issue on the table. 

The HBO host also tries to ostracize the woke Left, saying they’re not an extension of old-school liberalism. He’s right. These people are now the outliers. The reversal of fortune is on the trans issues, where European health care systems, like in the UK, are now ending puberty blockers for minors. More studies are showing that the risk of suicide among those receiving so-called gender-affirming care increases. Europe is moving away from the transanity that’s griped leftist circles—only in America are they doubling down. 

As for age, Maher may not like Trump, but he concedes that the president reeks and looks old. Trump doesn’t. As he noted in the past, Trump is Kiss: he puts on the wig and make-up, and it’s 1976 again. 

I mean, did you see this:

Sure, Maher is plugging his book, but for those who skip his HBO show, this segment captures how the comedian has felt for quite some time now because it's arguably not for everyone. Almost a lone soldier as his side of the aisle becomes engulfed in lunacy. Luckily for Maher, he trashes both sides more equally, too, and he’s never yearning for new content.

