Tipsheet

Illegal Alien Charged With Murder Nearly Decapitated His Wife in Front of Their Two Children

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  April 05, 2024 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

An illegal alien who was living in Illinois has been accused of murder after he nearly decapitated his wife in front of their children on Saturday.

The alien, Baltazar Perez-Estrada, 33, reportedly told the Carol Stream Police Department that he stabbed his wife, Maricela Simon Franco, 26. The two reportedly had an argument around 10 p.m. on March 31 that resulted in Perez-Estrada stabbing Franco dozens of times in her head, neck, body and hands. He nearly decapitated her head, according to Fox 32 Chicago.

"First and foremost, I offer my sincerest condolences to Maricela’s surviving family and friends on their loss and wish them strength as they continue their lives without the love and support provided by Maricela," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin in a statement.

"The extremely violent end to a young mother’s life is something that should touch us all. Domestic violence continues to be a scourge on society, claiming more than ten million victims a year in some form or fashion. In this case, the sad reality is, Maricela’s life has been reduced to a statistic of domestic violence due to the alleged actions of her husband, Baltazar Perez-Estrada. This brutal, senseless act of violence alleged against Mr. Perez-Estrada will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Berlin added.

Prosecutors reportedly said that Perez-Estrada illegally arrived in the U.S. from Mexico about two weeks ago. He was reportedly charged by the United States Government with alien inadmissibility and given a future court date.

“Biden is letting monsters in our country. Animal is too nice of a word to describe this man. He’s a monster,” Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said of Perez-Estrada on X (formerly Twitter).

“Mayorkas is running the open border that is letting these things in America,” she added.

Perez-Estrada is one of many illegal immigrants that came into the United States under President Joe Biden’s leadership to be accused of a violent crime. 

This week, Townhall covered how an illegal alien charged with “a myriad” of sex crimes, including sex crimes against children, was arrested in Massachusetts. A few weeks prior, ERO Boston arrested a 51-year-old Brazilian fugitive wanted for rape who was in the United States unlawfully.  In Michigan, an illegal immigrant was accused of killing a 25-year-old woman in a carjacking attempt and leaving her on the side of a highway.

It doesn’t stop there. In February, Townhall reported how an American college student named Laken Riley was murdered while out on a run. The suspect arrested in connection with her murder is an illegal immigrant from Venezuela. Around this time, an illegal alien from Venezuela was charged with allegedly raping teenage girl in Virginia.

In addition, an illegal alien from Honduras was arrested in Louisiana in connection with the rape of a 14-year-old girl and the stabbing of a man during a knifepoint robbery. And, an illegal immigrant from Mexico who was deported from the United States five times allegedly killed a 10-year-old child in a hit-and-run car crash, which Townhall also covered.

In December, Townhall covered how an illegal immigrant from Nicaragua who was deported from the United States five times was sentenced to 19 years in prison for raping a woman in Ohio. Shortly after, an illegal immigrant in Colorado who was arrested multiple times, as well as deported, was arrested again after he allegedly killed a mother and her son in a car crash.

