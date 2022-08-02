Texas Pro-Life Pregnancy Center Plans Major Expansion After Roe Overturn

A crisis pregnancy center director in Texas is aiming to create the largest facility of its kind to steer women away from abortion and provide the support they need to carry their unborn children to term.

The new facility for the Pregnancy Center of the Coastal Bend will be located in Corpus Christi. The center’s executive director, Jana Pinson oversaw the purchase of land near a local Texas A&M campus to create a massive new location, The Washington Post reported. The facility’s architect showed The Post the blueprint for a 20,000-square-foot facility.

The Post’s report claimed that crisis pregnancy centers’ “goal is to intercept women before they can access abortion some other way – through an online pharmacy or across state lines – and convince them that they’ll have support.” Last year, the Texas state legislature reportedly approved $100 million for crisis pregnancy centers in the state to be doled out over the course of two years.

Texas, as Townhall has covered, enacted a “heartbeat” abortion law almost one year ago. After Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, the Texas Supreme Court allowed the state’s pre-Roe abortion ban to take effect.

Since then, Pinson told The Post that several of her locations have been “busier than ever” and that they are remaining open three extra hours a night to meet their patients’ needs.

Reportedly, the new location, which will open February 2024, will have nine counseling rooms, six sonogram rooms and a “man cave” for expectant fathers to speak to a certified marriage counselor while the mother is receiving care.

Pinson told The Post that “angry abortion rights advocates” are “demanding to know how she intends to help the women she helps convince to carry to term.” She noted that her organization gave out 200,000 diapers last year and that “there is absolutely nothing we couldn’t help them [pregnant women] with.”

Townhall has reported how groups like Jane’s Revenge have targeted pregnancy centers that do not offer abortions. At some locations, the buildings have been vandalized with spray paint with sayings like “if abortion’s isn’t safe, you aren’t either.”

Pro-abortion Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) said in recent months that abortion giant Planned Parenthood should create outposts on federal lands in National Parks to offer women abortions. In addition, Warren said that she wants to shut down crisis pregnancy centers.

Last month, a new analysis published by the Charlotte Lozier Institute showed that Planned Parenthood abortions clinics are outnumbered 14 to one by thousands of community-based health care providers and pregnancy centers that do not rely on abortion.

“Our research found that Planned Parenthood facilities are outnumbered 14 to 1 by comprehensive, federally-funded health clinics and pro-life pregnancy centers, which receive a majority of their funding from the community and are better equipped to provide pregnant women with holistic care when faced with difficult circumstances,” CLI Deputy Director Genevieve Plaster said in a statement. “FQHCs, which unlike Planned Parenthood are not dependent on abortion profits, continue making comprehensive medical care available to the very women pro-abortion politicians claim to support.”