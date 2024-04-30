OnlyFans Star Claims Biden Administration Paid Her to Spread Propaganda

Being unconventional can reap some serious dividends, especially in a political campaign. I don’t think this is it—if it is true. It sounds too good to be true, which is why I’m skeptical, but if this is a verified story, then the Biden administration resorted to truly aberrant means of spreading its spin. Some on OnlyFans were recruited to be part of Biden’s army of influencers. In this case, it was about spreading the word that the president had nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court (via NY Post):

Advertisement

An OnlyFans creator and TikTok star has claimed she was paid to spread “political propaganda” for the Biden administration on social media — and that she was asked to hide the fact it was advertising. Farha Khalidi said she’d been asked to help boast about then-Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to her tens of thousands of social media followers after Brown Jackson was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Biden. “I was doing full-on political propaganda,” the social media personality said during a recent podcast interview with commentator Richard Hanania. “The funny thing is they’re, like, ‘Do not disclose this as an ad’ because they [were], like, ‘Technically, it’s not a product, so you don’t have to disclose it’s an ad.’ Because I think they just wanted, like, some edgy girl of color to just tell people — like when they nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson, they’re, like, ‘Can you say “as a person of color,” you know, that you feel “reflected”?’” When probed about the Biden admin, Khalidi, who boasts more than 119,000 Instagram followers, clarified that she was dealing with a “conduit” third-party media company at the time. “It’s not Biden, but it’s, like, a third party. You know what I mean? It’s, like, a media company that’s doing it on his behalf. I’m not blaming him for this,” Khalidi said.

Mr. Hanania has controversies of his own, which is a tale for another time. Still, this backdoor, pro-Biden third-party approach on a site that’s not meant to be but is mostly seen as an adult entertainment site is interesting. With a failing agenda, you need to throw everything against the wall. Biden is only afloat because abortion-obsessed unmarried women back him by double digits. You can’t rely on that for months, so plant some seed at…OnlyFans and see what happens.

Biden also appeared on the Howard Stern Show, which was unbearable. Shockingly, Biden wasn’t the source of embarrassment; it was the self-proclaimed King of All Media slobbering over this guy.