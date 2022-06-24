Mainstream Media Continues Hiding Jane's Revenge Attacks on Pro-Life Organizations

As Katie reported last week, the radical pro-abortion group known as Jane's Revenge literally declared "open season" on pro-life groups, including crisis pregnancy centers. Townhall has also covered multiple attacks including arson, vandalism, and property damage, almost all of which have been claimed by Jane's Revenge. Despite the escalating violence and increasingly hostile threats from the group, the mainstream media continues to turn an almost entirely blind eye to the leftist violence — barely covering the attacks and rarely, if ever, naming the responsible party.

"We have demonstrated in the past month how easy and fun it is to attack," Jane's Revenge said in a statement after dozens of firebombing and vandalism attacks on pro-life organizations. "We are versatile, we are mercurial, and we answer to no one but ourselves. We promised to take increasingly drastic measures against oppressive infrastructures," the statement continued. "Rest assured that we will, and those measures may not come in the form of something so easily cleaned up as fire and graffiti."

Jane's Revenge added that any pro-life group that "closes their doors, and stops operating will no longer be a target. But until you do, it’s open season, and we know where your operations are. The infrastructure of the enslavers will not survive," the menacing statement says. "Everyone with the urge to paint, to burn, to cut, to jam: now is the time."

To be clear, the threats of violence from Jane's Revenge would receive wall-to-wall, around the clock coverage from the mainstream media if Planned Parenthood clinics were being targeted by a conservative pro-life group, and reports wouldn't be so careful to avoid naming the group that leaves its name spray painted behind at the scene of nearly every attack.

But, for the favored radical pro-abortion leftists, analysis of two months worth of broadcasts found network news shows couldn't be bothered to say the name “Jane’s Revenge.” In fact, the radicals weren’t ever mentioned on ABC, CBS, NBC, or MSNBC, according to our friends at the Media Research Center.

When network news broadcasts did cover incidents of violence, including some attacks claimed by Jane's Revenge, they were only brief blips of coverage:

CBS allowed 18 seconds on May 8 and 9. ABC offered 20 seconds on May 8. NBC managed 39 seconds on May 8 and 9. For the networks, that 77 seconds is it. On the May 8 NBC Nightly News, Ali Vitali at least managed to explain the threat left by the terrorists: “In Madison, Wisconsin, police say a Molotov cocktail thrown into the headquarters of an anti-abortion group, vandalized with a warning spray painted on a wall: ‘If abortions aren’t safe, then you aren't either.’” Similarly, MSNBC covered the May 8 Wisconsin bombing for 153 seconds on May 9. But no mention of Jane’s Revenge. Here’s a flavor of the unalarmed coverage. On the May 8 World News Tonight, ABC’s Linsey Davis reported, “Tonight, police in Madison, Wisconsin, say a fire at the headquarters of an anti-abortion rights group was targeted arson.” On the same day’s CBS Weekend News, Elise Preston noted, “In Wisconsin today, firefighters confirmed that headquarters of an anti-abortion rights group was a target of arson.”

Oddly enough, the only mainstream outlet to name Jane's Revenge was CNN, per MRC's analysis. Over on MSNBC, less than three minutes were spent covering an attack on a pro-life organization, but they also failed to mention Jane's Revenge.

MRC also put together a video listing some of the violence that's taken place against pro-life centers. Attacks that have, so far, remained grossly under-reported by the mainstream media.

Would violent, coordinated attacks on leftists be brushed under the rug as random "incidents" in the same way? Not a chance.