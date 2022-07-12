Elizabeth Warren Doubles Down on Attacks Against Pregnancy Centers

Rabidly pro-abortion Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has doubled down on her calls to shut down life-affirming pregnancy resource centers, which she claimed "are there to fool people" and expressed concern that they outnumber "true abortion clinics" in Massachusetts, which happens to be one of the most pro-abortion states.

"We need to shut them down," Sen. Warren continued. Although she mentioned "here in Massachusetts," she went on to clarify that she doesn't intend to stop there by making clear "and we need to shut them down all around the country."

This is nothing new from the senator. As Katie covered earlier this month, Warren proclaimed "we need to put a stop" to such centers, even demanding it be done "right now."

While Sen. Warren is prone to such hyperbolic language, as well as passion and hysteria when it comes to the abortion issue, she has also introduced legislation with Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), the Stop Anti-Abortion Disinformation Act. The bill weaponizes the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) against these centers, giving it the authority to collect penalties from such centers, many which get by on private donations.

The tweet Sen. Warren issued promoting her legislation was the fifth pick for The List that week of bad tweets.

Congrats to @SenWarren for coming in at #5 on The List for this: https://t.co/o7SclDmCB3 https://t.co/dsxnwscQsN — The List (@ListComesForAll) July 6, 2022

Part of the senator's most recent claims about pregnancy centers included how they "are there to fool people who are looking for pregnancy termination help."

While pregnancy centers do not offer or refer for abortions, and try to reach abortion-minded women, so as to offer them with life-affirming alternatives, they are clear that they do not perform abortion.

One user, in response to Sen. Warren, tweeted out a lengthy thread about her experience with a pregnancy center, which how she did not expect the center to offer abortion, something it was clear about.

The clinic gave me the first bit of professional help that I needed before I had the chance to find an obgyn. They were essential to my journey through pregnancy. — ???????????? ?????????????????????? (@latte_mama2) June 30, 2022

If you are only offering abortion, then it is not about choice, but abortion. Because there is no real choice when all other options seem unobtainable or non existent. — ???????????? ?????????????????????? (@latte_mama2) June 30, 2022

Many pregnancy centers also offer an array of options, including referrals for adoption and prenatal care, ultrasounds, parenting classes, baby clothes, diapers, and other items, as well as assistance for the mother such as job training.

Our center helps women find jobs, childcare, has paid rent and given vehicles to women in need, our county sends women to us who are planning to carry for free pregnancy verifications - needed to receive Medicaid. And at this moment, there are hostile protestors outside. Thanks! — Angela Polly (@AngelaPolIy) June 29, 2022

Our medical pregnancy clinic serves client families for five years, providing superior services for anyone who asks. We raised $250K for a mobile medical clinic for underserved areas, treating everyone. Because of people like @SenWarren we now have to hire armed security. https://t.co/1cKPoeEU1I — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) June 29, 2022

The Daily Wire's Mary Margaret Olohan included pictures of the resources the Capitol Hill Crisis Pregnancy Center has to offer, using sarcasm to do so.

another one pic.twitter.com/4DNTteEeUT — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 12, 2022

The malicious woman who runs this clinic told me that it is "dedicated to acting as a support for women in times of crisis." Despicable. — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 12, 2022

Sen. Warren's verbal attacks and legislative threats come as many pregnancy centers across the country have been vandalized or even targeted with violence.