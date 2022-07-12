Abortion

Elizabeth Warren Doubles Down on Attacks Against Pregnancy Centers

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Jul 12, 2022 8:50 PM
  Share   Tweet
Elizabeth Warren Doubles Down on Attacks Against Pregnancy Centers

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Rabidly pro-abortion Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has doubled down on her calls to shut down life-affirming pregnancy resource centers, which she claimed "are there to fool people" and expressed concern that they outnumber "true abortion clinics" in Massachusetts, which happens to be one of the most pro-abortion states.

"We need to shut them down," Sen. Warren continued. Although she mentioned "here in Massachusetts," she went on to clarify that she doesn't intend to stop there by making clear "and we need to shut them down all around the country."

This is nothing new from the senator. As Katie covered earlier this month, Warren proclaimed "we need to put a stop" to such centers, even demanding it be done "right now."

While Sen. Warren is prone to such hyperbolic language, as well as passion and hysteria when it comes to the abortion issue, she has also introduced legislation with Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), the Stop Anti-Abortion Disinformation Act. The bill weaponizes the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) against these centers, giving it the authority to collect penalties from such centers, many which get by on private donations.

The tweet Sen. Warren issued promoting her legislation was the fifth pick for The List that week of bad tweets.

 

Part of the senator's most recent claims about pregnancy centers included how they "are there to fool people who are looking for pregnancy termination help."

While pregnancy centers do not offer or refer for abortions, and try to reach abortion-minded women, so as to offer them with life-affirming alternatives, they are clear that they do not perform abortion.

One user, in response to Sen. Warren, tweeted out a lengthy thread about her experience with a pregnancy center, which how she did not expect the center to offer abortion, something it was clear about.

Many pregnancy centers also offer an array of options, including referrals for adoption and prenatal care, ultrasounds, parenting classes, baby clothes, diapers, and other items, as well as assistance for the mother such as job training.

The Daily Wire's Mary Margaret Olohan included pictures of the resources the Capitol Hill Crisis Pregnancy Center has to offer, using sarcasm to do so. 

Recommended
Are We Looking At Another Civil War?
Kurt Schlichter

Sen. Warren's verbal attacks and legislative threats come as many pregnancy centers across the country have been vandalized or even targeted with violence. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
The Latest Fauci Contradiction on Vaccine Transmission Will Leave You Scratching Your Head
Scott Morefield
We Shouldn't Be Surprised That Moron Mazie Doesn’t Understand Originalism
Matt Vespa
Twitter Sues Elon Musk
Rebecca Downs
New York Times Article on Abortion Bans Being Used to Claim States Will Ban Abortion Even for Life of Mother
Rebecca Downs
Dems Unveil New Bill to Protect Women Crossing State Lines to Obtain an Abortion
VIP
Madeline Leesman
House Dem Gives the Game Away on How Much the J6 Committee Is 'Checking' Their 'Facts'
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular