New Analysis Shows Planned Parenthood Clinics Vastly Outnumbered by Federally Qualified Health Centers

An analysis published by the Charlotte Lozier Institute this week showed that Planned Parenthood abortion clinics are outnumbered 14 to 1 by thousands of community-based health care providers and pregnancy centers that do not rely on abortion for revenue.

The analysis titled “Women Have Real Choices” showed that there are more than 5,300 federally funded health clinics that provide women’s health services and more than 2,700 pregnancy centers. This is compared to 585 Planned Parenthood clinics, as of July 2022.

However, CLI pointed out the disparity in federal funding that is given to Planned Parenthood versus the thousands of other health centers that do not rely on abortion (via Charlotte Lozier Institute):

Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) receive funds from the HRSA Health Center Program to provide primary care services to vulnerable and underserved populations on a sliding scale. Pregnancy centers are typically privately funded and focused on supporting pregnant women facing difficult circumstances with medical care and referrals, education, mentoring, and material support at virtually no cost to the client. Planned Parenthood meanwhile received over $600 million in government funding in 2019 and focuses on abortion, reaching its highest-ever number of over 350,000 U.S. abortions in 2019 – 96.4% of its pregnancy resolution services reported in its latest service data. Pregnancy centers and FQHC sites are not dependent on abortion for revenue, and instead offer women real choices and holistic care.

The study included maps and state-by-state graphics depicting the disparity of the thousands of FQHC and pregnancy centers compared to the 585 Planned Parenthood abortion clinics. Pro-abortion California has 115 Planned Parenthood clinics and over 1000 FQHC and pregnancy centers. Florida has 20 Planned Parenthood clinics and 403 FQHC and pregnancy centers.

“Planned Parenthood might be favored by the media and political elite, but the reality is that women are offered more options and real choices through community-based care providers,” CLI Deputy Director Genevieve Plaster said in a statement.

“Our research found that Planned Parenthood facilities are outnumbered 14 to 1 by comprehensive, federally-funded health clinics and pro-life pregnancy centers, which receive a majority of their funding from the community and are better equipped to provide pregnant women with holistic care when faced with difficult circumstances,” she added. “FQHCs, which unlike Planned Parenthood are not dependent on abortion profits, continue making comprehensive medical care available to the very women pro-abortion politicians claim to support.”

Ever since Roe v. Wade was struck down by the Supreme Court, pro-abortion Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has come out saying she wants to “put a stop” to pregnancy centers that do not provide abortions.

Katie reported how Warren lamented that these kinds of pregnancy centers outnumber abortion providers 3 to 1 in Massachusetts.

“We need to crack down on the deceptive practices these centers use to prevent people from getting abortion care, and I've got a bill to do just that,” Warren wrote in a tweet. This came after Antifa-linked group Jane’s Revenge carried out a slew of attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers.

In addition, Rebecca covered how Warren said “we need to shut them down” when asked about pro-life pregnancy centers.

“In Massachusetts, those crisis pregnancy centers that are there to fool people who are looking for pregnancy termination help outnumber true abortion clinics by 3 to 1. We need to shut them down here in Massachusetts and we need to shut them down all around the country. You should not be able to torture a pregnant person like that,” she said.

Warren and Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) said last month that Planned Parenthood should set up outposts on federal land in National Parks. In a press conference shortly after, Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dismissed the idea.

"We understand the proposal is well-intentioned, but here's the thing, it could actually put women and providers at risk," Jean-Pierre said. She added that there are "dangerous ramifications" for putting Planned Parenthood clinics in national parks.

"In states where abortion is now illegal, women and providers who are not federal employees, as you look at the federal lands, could be potentially prosecuted," she explained.

Townhall also covered how a pro-abortion doctor in the Bay Area is currently raising money to put a vessel in federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico to provide abortions to women in nearby states with pro-life laws.

"This is all about bodily autonomy and choice, and so people have a right to be pregnant and also not to have a pregnancy," Dr. Meg Autry, who is behind the project, said in an interview CBS. She said that people who “care deeply about access to reproductive rights” have to be “innovative and creative” going forward to create access in a post-Roe world.