Is This the Cringiest Kamala Harris Interview?

This media hit isn’t some cerebral exercise. It’s one of the easiest cupcake walks of all time. Daytime television isn’t exactly where any embarrassing moments that aren’t scripted should arise. It’s about having fun, mostly geared toward entertainment and celebrity news. ABC’s The View strikes a different tone: what some people think about politics mid-day after four or seven bottles of white wine. Yet, Vice President Kamala Harris’ interview with Drew Barrymore was probably one of the cringiest this year. It might have been the most awkward Harris interview ever, and it wasn’t even Kamala’s fault.

Ms. Barrymore, what were you thinking with this line:

Drew Barrymore: "We need you to be 'mamele' of the country."



Kamala: "Yeah, I mean, yeah, no, I know."



😬 pic.twitter.com/H4FozzR9Zm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 29, 2024

I guess we’ve moved on from white wine to straight bourbon because what in the fresh hell is this line: “The mamala of the country.”

Please excuse me while I set myself on fire.

There were also moments about how people making fun of her laugh is motivated by sexism. Bad—but not “mamala of the country” atrocious.

Kamala Harris Argues That Sexism Is to Blame for Criticism of Her Infamous Cackle



Vice President Kamala Harris told Drew Barrymore in a recent interview that criticism of her infamous cackle is motivated by sexism.



She also blames her mother for her tendency to have… pic.twitter.com/BYGZrbLoO1 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 28, 2024

I don’t watch her show, but then I forgot that she had this moment with Dylan Mulvaney, so perhaps something like this wasn’t entirely shocking.

Drew Barrymore gets down on her knees to embrace DYLAN MULVANEY after Dylan peddled a sob story about how hard it is being a WOMAN! pic.twitter.com/iTrr6J8XCg — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 14, 2023

Still, even with the creampuff interview, Harris is unlikeable. It goes beyond the cackle. It’s not sexism when you have a 36 percent approval rating, as that shows, obviously, a lot of women don’t like her either.



