Tipsheet

Is This the Cringiest Kamala Harris Interview?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 30, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

This media hit isn’t some cerebral exercise. It’s one of the easiest cupcake walks of all time. Daytime television isn’t exactly where any embarrassing moments that aren’t scripted should arise. It’s about having fun, mostly geared toward entertainment and celebrity news. ABC’s The View strikes a different tone: what some people think about politics mid-day after four or seven bottles of white wine. Yet, Vice President Kamala Harris’ interview with Drew Barrymore was probably one of the cringiest this year. It might have been the most awkward Harris interview ever, and it wasn’t even Kamala’s fault. 

Ms. Barrymore, what were you thinking with this line:

I guess we’ve moved on from white wine to straight bourbon because what in the fresh hell is this line: “The mamala of the country.”

 Please excuse me while I set myself on fire.   

There were also moments about how people making fun of her laugh is motivated by sexism. Bad—but not “mamala of the country” atrocious.

I don’t watch her show, but then I forgot that she had this moment with Dylan Mulvaney, so perhaps something like this wasn’t entirely shocking.

Still, even with the creampuff interview, Harris is unlikeable. It goes beyond the cackle. It’s not sexism when you have a 36 percent approval rating, as that shows, obviously, a lot of women don’t like her either.


Tags: KAMALA HARRIS

