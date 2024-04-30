What Triggered Nancy Pelosi's Meltdown on MSNBC Yesterday

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) cannot stand it when you slap down her talking points. What happened on MSNBC yesterday isn’t the first time the California liberal went apoplectic for being called out for peddling half-truths or outright lies. Yes, you read that right: Pelosi had a blow-up on friendly territory. What’s even more comical is that she called host Katy Tur, who is very much not a conservative or pro-Trump, an apologist for the former president.

The former House Speaker is doing her part in trying to beef up Joe Biden ahead of what’s going to be a close election. Right now, the economy is a point the Biden team is trying to highlight as a reason to give the president another term. Pelosi was highlighting the phantom job creation numbers for Biden, which Tur correctly pointed out were mostly jobs recovered from the pandemic. That set her off:

YIKES: Crazy Nancy Pelosi SNAPS at Katy Tur for reminding her that Biden's job "gains" are really jobs recovered from the pandemic pic.twitter.com/MCUBaOTCap — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 29, 2024

The economy route defies logic since Biden’s domestic agenda is primarily hyperinflationary, which has decimated working families. To make matters worse, he wants to end the Trump tax cuts, the lion’s share of which benefits the middle class. It’s no secret that Biden mulled killing them at the outset of his presidency. He didn’t because analysis proved they were good legislation, and that’s The New York Times reporting that 180-degree policy turn. Talk about a flip-flop if he makes this a cornerpiece of his 2024 campaign. For years, the Bush tax cuts were held up as the domestic boogeyman for Democrats, only to have them vote to make 80 percent of them permanent in 2013.

Tur isn’t the only host to face Pelosi’s wrath. In 2020, then-PBS Newshour host Judy Woodruff pressed the California liberal on coronavirus relief, specifically where common ground could be found between congressional Democrats and Republicans. Oh, Pelosi didn’t like that. Real Clear Politics transcribed the meltdown:

PELOSI: No, there's no in between. There's no in between. The fact is that, since we passed our bill, which was 11 weeks ago tomorrow, 3.3 million more people have gone on to the infected list; of those infected, 70,000 more people have died. And the Republicans said they were going to push the pause button. And they did. And then, last week, they came up with some piecemeal thing. So, the — we're not saying to the American people, more people are infected, more people are dying, more people are uninsured, more children are hunger-insecure, or food-insecure, and guess what? We're going to cut your benefit. WOODRUFF: Well, Madam Speaker, the — I mean, with all due respect, you called it piecemeal, and yet what the Republicans were offering was a short-term extension that would have allowed these extra unemployment benefits to keep flowing. Democrats said no. PELOSI: Well, it would have been finished by now. They were talking about a few — actually, the fact is, they didn't have anything that they could pass in the Senate on their own side. So, if the press wants to say, well, they offered this, they offered that, they — you can't offer something you don't have. We have a bill. It's called the HEROES Act. It passed 11 weeks ago tomorrow. It would have saved lives. They have nothing. They can't even pass — they have said, we have 20 members who won't vote for anything. So, what, we're talking rhetoric, or are we talking reality about what one side or the other is offering? And if they wanted to offer some piecemeal thing for one week that does not — you only do that when you're on the verge of closing, of passing a bill and having it signed into law. Otherwise, it's just showbiz.

MSNBC employing Trump apologists on the network—Nancy, get a grip.