AOC, Elizabeth Warren Want Planned Parenthood to Set Up Shop in National Parks

Failed Democratic presidential nominee Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA) said this week that abortion giant Planned Parenthood should set up "outposts" along the perimeter of national parks in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Warren made the remark in an interview with The Washington Post published Monday. The report claimed that Warren and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) want to see Democrats build abortion clinics on federal land – including parks. In addition, Warren wants President Biden to declare a national medical emergency over abortion, something he is weighing, as Townhall covered.

"The point is the acknowledgment of the emergency situation and the urgency of getting help out," Warren told The Post in an interview. "People need help immediately."

WaPo's Caroline Kitchener tweeted that Warren said they could have "tents" and "trained personnel" at the outposts at the parks.

The case that overturned Roe is Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which surrounded a 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi. The Supreme Court overturned both Roe and Casey, which sends the issue of abortion back to the states.

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre brushed off Warren and AOC's idea.

"We understand the proposal is well-intentioned, but here's the thing, it could actually put women and providers at risk," Jean-Pierre said. She added that there are "dangerous ramifications" for putting Planned Parenthood clinics in national parks.

"In states where abortion is now illegal, women and providers who are not federal employees, as you look at the federal lands, could be potentially prosecuted," she explained.

This week, in an interview with CNN's Dana Bash, Vice President Kamala Harris also brushed off the suggestion.

"I mean, it's not right now what we are discussing," Harris said in the interview. She instead pointed to the fact that the midterm elections are six months away.

"I will say that when I think about what is happening in terms of the states, we have to also recognize, Dana, that we are 130-odd days away from an election, which is going to include Senate races, right? Part of the issue here is that the court has acted and now Congress needs to act," Harris said.