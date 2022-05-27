Pro-Life Pregnancy Center Vandalized: ‘If Abortion Isn’t Safe, You Aren’t Either’

A Seattle-area crisis pregnancy center was targeted this week by a vandal who destroyed property and spray painted threats, the center’s security footage shows.

Director of Next Step Pregnancy Center in Lynnwood, Washington, Heather Vasquez, told conservative radio host Jason Rantz that the vandal threw rocks and broke five of the center’s windows.

The vandal spray-painted the message “If abortion isn’t safe, you aren’t either.”

Vasquez said that in the back of the center, the vandal spray painted “Jane’s revenge.”

“I think they were referring to Jane Roe, probably,” Vasquez explained.

“I believe that we were targeted because a lot of people, including maybe that person [the vandal], are very misinformed and misguided about what really goes on in a pregnancy resource clinic,” Vasquez told Rantz. “I think there’s a lot of misconceptions about what’s really happening here. But none of them ever want to come in and, you know, be with us and see what happens day to day.”

Fox News reported this month that a group called “Jane’s Revenge” took credit for an arson attack for a pro-life pregnancy center in Wisconsin. The exterior of the building was spray-painted with the same phrase, “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.”

“If they’re really that pro-choice, I don’t understand why they care what we’re doing,” Vasquez added. “If a woman chooses to come here and get our assistance, she made a choice.”

Pro-abortion activists were sent into a frenzy following an unprecedented draft opinion leak from the Supreme Court showing the Justices poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. Since then, Townhall has covered how pro-abortion advocates have organized protests, including showing up in front of the Justice’s homes.