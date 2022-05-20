White House Responds to Pro-Life Oklahoma Bill Banning Abortion at Conception

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shared a statement regarding a new abortion bill in Oklahoma that would outlaw abortion after the moment of conception.

The bill, H.B. 4327, bans “the act of using, prescribing, administering, procuring, or selling of any instrumental, medicine, drug, or any other substance, device, or means with the purpose to terminate the pregnancy of a woman, with knowledge that the termination by any of those means will with reasonable likelihood cause the death of an unborn child.”

“It [the bill] does not include the use, prescription, administration, procuring, or selling of Plan B, morning-after pills, or any other type of contraception or emergency contraception,” it adds.

In a statement, Jean-Pierre described the law as an “extreme effort” to reverse “fundamental rights” and that other rights, like “marriage equality,” are at risk.

The President believes that women have the fundamental right to make their own reproductive health choices. Roe has been the law of the land for almost 50 years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned. Today’s action by the Oklahoma legislature is the most extreme effort to undo these fundamental rights we have seen to date. In addition, it adopts Texas’ absurd plan to allow private citizens to sue their neighbors for providing reproductive health care and helping women to exercise their constitutional rights. This is part of a growing effort by ultra MAGA officials across the country to roll back the freedoms we should not take for granted in this country. They are starting with reproductive rights, but the American people need to know that other fundamental rights, including the right to contraception and marriage equality, are at risk. The President is committed to standing up for these constitutional rights, and for protecting Americans’ fundamental freedoms.

Oklahoma, in recent weeks, has passed several laws aimed at protecting the unborn. In April, Townhall covered how Stitt signed a separate near-total abortion ban into law. The law made performing an abortion illegal unless it was for a medical emergency.

Earlier this month, Stitt signed a “Texas-style” abortion ban into law, one that prohibits abortions after six weeks gestation.

"I want Oklahoma to be the most pro-life state in the country," Stitt tweeted after signing the legislation.

Other states, such as South Dakota, Idaho, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska and Florida are also creating and passing legislation protecting the unborn.