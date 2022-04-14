DeSantis Signs Law Protecting the Unborn. Leftists React Just As You'd Expect.

Pro-life GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis (FL) signed a bill into law Thursday restricting abortions in the state to 15 weeks of pregnancy. The legislation is similar to a measure in Mississippi currently being challenged at the United States Supreme Court.

Predictably, DeSantis’ signing of law sent liberal pro-abortion activists, lawmakers and organizations into a frenzy.

Liberal pro-abortion activists, including former Gov. Charlie Crist, cited the age-old arguments that laws aimed at protecting the unborn are intended to “[police] women’s bodies” and are “unconstitutional."

However, Mississippi’s case at the Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. A decision is expected this summer. In the meantime, Florida joins a slew of other states, such as Arizona, Idaho, and this week, Kentucky, in creating laws protecting the unborn.

This is wrong.



This is oppressive.



This can’t be tolerated.https://t.co/2WejMPisgn — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) April 14, 2022

Today @RonDeSantisFL signed into law a 15 week abortion ban that includes ZERO exemptions for sexual assault survivors. Stop policing women’s bodies for political gain, it’s really gross. — Jack Petocz (@Jack_Petocz) April 14, 2022

Ron DeSantis just signed the strictest abortion ban in Florida history — no exceptions for rape or incest. It’s shameful, wrong and unconstitutional.



We must defeat him this November and restore reproductive liberty to Florida. pic.twitter.com/Jr23BPsDuR — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) April 14, 2022

Governor Ron DeSantis just signed HB5 into law. This is a 15 week abortion ban w/no exceptions for rape, incest or human trafficking. The starting date is July 1st and we do expect litigation to challenge what is an unconstitutional law. My statement is below. ?? pic.twitter.com/qFxuIsdKMN — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani ?? (@AnnaForFlorida) April 14, 2022

"Florida Republicans claim we are the “Free State of Florida” – yet there is no freedom when women are denied access to critical healthcare and the ability to make decisions about their own bodies and their own lives." @LeaderBookFL on Governor's signing of the anti-abortion bill pic.twitter.com/cfH2YZQL7A — Florida Senate Democrats (@FLSenateDems) April 14, 2022

With the stroke of a pen, Governor DeSantis has forced the women of Florida back 50 years by robbing them of the reproductive rights established by our nation’s highest court in Roe vs. Wade. — Lauren Book (@LeaderBookFL) April 14, 2022

The signing of this abhorrent bill is a continuation of Ron DeSantis' war on the fundamental freedoms of Floridians. The right to abortion access is something that is enshrined in both our state and federal constitutions. This ban is un-American and inhumane, we will not give up! https://t.co/KJvIErhxQv — Senator Gary Farmer (@FarmerForFLSen) April 14, 2022

Texas. Oklahoma. Kentucky. Florida.



More states are passing anti-abortion restrictions at a time when maternal mortality is at its highest in America.



That needs to change. Let’s elect more Democratic pro-choice women. — EMILY's List (@emilyslist) April 14, 2022

Ron DeSantis just signed a 15-week abortion ban in Florida. Women's choice is under full assault.



If you're not outraged, you're not paying attention. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 14, 2022

BREAKING: The governor of Florida just signed an extreme bill banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy and criminalizing doctors who provide abortion care.



We'll keep saying it: No one should be forced to carry a pregnancy against their will.



We'll see Florida in court. — ACLU (@ACLU) April 14, 2022

Pro-abortion Florida gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried called the legislation protecting unborn children "despicable" and said its a "frustrating day" for women. Another candidate, Mike Harvey, who is running for the Florida Senate, vowed to fight the "unconstitutional" law.

Today is a disappointing, frustrating day in Florida, particularly if you are a woman.



Ron DeSantis signed a despicable 15-week abortion ban with no exception for rape, incest, or human trafficking.



My full statement below. pic.twitter.com/VRpgfoeiOw — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) April 14, 2022

Ron DeSantis just signed one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country.



When I am elected to the Florida legislature, I will fight to repeal this unconstitutional law. — Mike Harvey (@electMikeHarvey) April 14, 2022

Left-wing media outlet Occupy Democrats called the law an "all-out war on women."

BREAKING: Florida's far-right Governor Ron Desantis signs a 15-week abortion ban into law — it can only be described as the Republican Party declaring all-out war on women. RT IF YOU'LL VOTE BLUE TO DEFEND A WOMAN'S RIGHT TO CHOOSE! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) April 14, 2022

But, as Giancarlo Sopo points out, Florida's new law falls in line with abortion laws in most European countries, where abortion is typically limited at 12 to 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Describing Florida's 15-week abortion ban as "catastrophic" for women is hyperbolic nonsense.



The Florida standard is significantly more lenient than the ones used in most of Europe.



For instance, Italy, Greece, and Denmark have 12 week limits. In France it's 14. https://t.co/Tkr4detAom — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) April 14, 2022

I covered for Townhall last July how a study conducted by pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute found that Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban being challenged at the Supreme Court was mainstream in most European countries. The study showed that the United States is one of only a few countries that allows any form of elective third trimester abortions.

“No European nation allows elective abortion through all nine months of pregnancy, as is effectively permitted in several U.S. states, and America is one of only a small handful of nations, along with China and North Korea, to permit any sort of late-term elective abortion,” CLI associate scholar and author of the study Angelina B. Nguyen wrote in the study’s findings. “Mississippi’s law brings the United States a small step closer both to European and global norms.”