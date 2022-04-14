pro choice

DeSantis Signs Law Protecting the Unborn. Leftists React Just As You'd Expect.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
 @madelineleesman
Posted: Apr 14, 2022 4:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Pro-life GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis (FL) signed a bill into law Thursday restricting abortions in the state to 15 weeks of pregnancy. The legislation is similar to a measure in Mississippi currently being challenged at the United States Supreme Court.

Predictably, DeSantis’ signing of law sent liberal pro-abortion activists, lawmakers and organizations into a frenzy.

Liberal pro-abortion activists, including former Gov. Charlie Crist, cited the age-old arguments that laws aimed at protecting the unborn are intended to “[police] women’s bodies” and are “unconstitutional."

However, Mississippi’s case at the Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. A decision is expected this summer. In the meantime, Florida joins a slew of other states, such as Arizona, Idaho, and this week, Kentucky, in creating laws protecting the unborn. 

Pro-abortion Florida gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried called the legislation protecting unborn children "despicable" and said its a "frustrating day" for women. Another candidate, Mike Harvey, who is running for the Florida Senate, vowed to fight the "unconstitutional" law.

Left-wing media outlet Occupy Democrats called the law an "all-out war on women."

But, as Giancarlo Sopo points out, Florida's new law falls in line with abortion laws in most European countries, where abortion is typically limited at 12 to 15 weeks of pregnancy. 

I covered for Townhall last July how a study conducted by pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute found that Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban being challenged at the Supreme Court was mainstream in most European countries. The study showed that the United States is one of only a few countries that allows any form of elective third trimester abortions.

“No European nation allows elective abortion through all nine months of pregnancy, as is effectively permitted in several U.S. states, and America is one of only a small handful of nations, along with China and North Korea, to permit any sort of late-term elective abortion,” CLI associate scholar and author of the study Angelina B. Nguyen wrote in the study’s findings. “Mississippi’s law brings the United States a small step closer both to European and global norms.”

