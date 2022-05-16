Nebraska GOP Gov. Will Call Special Session to Pass Pro-Life Laws if Roe Is Overturned

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, a Republican, said in an interview on Sunday that he will call a special session of his state’s legislature to pass restrictions on abortion if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Ricketts told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” that Nebraska is a pro-life state and that life begins at conception.

“If Roe v. Wade, which is a horrible constitutional decision, gets overturned by the Supreme Court, which we're hopeful of, here in Nebraska, we're going to take further steps to protect those pre-born babies,” he said in the interview. Several other states in recent months, including South Dakota, Idaho, Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma and Florida, have passed pro-life laws.

Bash pressed the Governor on abortions in the case of rape or incest.

"They're still babies, too. Yes. They’re still babies,” he responded.

Ricketts' remarks come after a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court case Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was leaked and published by Politico. The case surrounds a 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi. In the draft opinion, the Justices overturned Roe. Chief Justice John Roberts then launched a full-blown investigation to locate the source of the leak.

“If we do get that Roe v. Wade overturn, I will work with our speaker of the legislature to work on a special session and do more to protect pre-born babies,” Ricketts said.

“We'll have to wait and see what that decision is before we can take further steps, but that would certainly be my intention,” he concluded.

Watch Ricketts’ interview with “State of the Union” below.



