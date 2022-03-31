Arizona Gov. Ducey Signs Bills Limiting Abortion and Protecting Women’s Sports

GOP Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a series of bills Wednesday limiting abortion, prohibitng minors from undergoing “gender-affirming” surgery and barring biological male transgender athletes from playing girls’ sports.

The bill targeting abortion, as Townhall covered, outlaws abortions after 15 weeks gestation. Other states, such as Florida and Mississippi, are pushing similar legislation. Mississippi’s law is currently under review by the Supreme Court and could overturn landmark case Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Twelve to 15 week abortion bans are mainstream in most European countries.

“In Arizona, we know there is immeasurable value in every life — including preborn life,” Ducey said in a signing letter. “I believe it is each state’s responsibility to protect them [unborn lives.]”

In addition, NBC News noted that Ducey signed legislation that would ban biological male athletes who identify as women from playing on girls’ sports teams. Lawmakers in Utah have pushed similar legislation. This kind of legislation is meant to protect the integrity of women’s sports.

“Every young Arizona athlete should have the opportunity to participate in extracurricular activities that give them a sense of belonging and allow them to grow and thrive,” Ducey said as he signed the bill. He added that the bill ensures “the girls and young women who have dedicated themselves to their sport do not miss out on hard-earned opportunities.”

The other piece of legislation surrounding transgender minors pertains to “gender-affirming” sugery. Senate Bill 1138 states that “a physician or other health care professional may not provide gender transition procedures to any individual under eighteen years of age."

“S.B. 1138 delays and irreversible gender reassignment surgery until the age of 18. The reason is simple, and common sense – this is a decision that will dramatically affect the rest of an individual’s life, including the ability of that individual to become a biological parent later in life,” Ducey wrote in a letter to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

“Throughout law, children are protected from making irreversible decisions, including buying certain products or participating in activities that can have lifelong health implications,” Ducey added. “These decisions should be made when an individual reaches adulthood.”

“This legislation is common-sense and narrowly-targeted to address these two specific issues – while ensuring that transgender individuals continue to receive the same dignity, respect and kindness as every individual in our society,” the letter concluded.