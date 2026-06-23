MLB Commissioner Backs Off Warning to Giants Players Over 'Pride Night' Bible Verses

The MLB finally set the record straight after some San Francisco Giants players sent the internet into a frenzy with their decision to write Bible verses on their 'Pride Night' caps. The debate caused MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred to issue a warning to players, citing the uniform policy and warning about future violations. In response, several elected officials and public figures jumped to defend the players, including Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who wrote a letter to the commissioner demanding answers and context over the decision to condemn the act while staying silent on others. The commissioner responded Monday in a letter obtained by Hawley and later posted on X.

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.@MLB Commissioner writes to me and admits they were wrong to threaten the Giants players over Bible verses and promises never to fine or discipline these players - or any players for their religious beliefs pic.twitter.com/rnPy2F7fyR — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 22, 2026

In the letter, Manfred writes:

We understand that some players or other on-field personnel have not been comfortable wearing the pride emblem on their uniform based on their religious beliefs. As a league, we agree with the principle that players or other Club employees - at their place of work- should not be compelled to participate in a celebratory event (particularly by wearing something on their person) if such participation would violate their sincere religious beliefs or values.

Manfred goes on to explain that as a result, in 2023 the league stopped allowing clubs to create special uniforms for celebratory days, with very few exceptions, and that the Dodgers and Giants are two teams who were given a "grandfathered exception," as long as no member of the team was required to wear the altered uniform.

"This year the Giants communication with players was inadequate and not clear. Some players apparently did not understand that they had the option to wear their normal uniform and elected to add messages to their hats bearing the pride logo as a result," the letter said. It explains that the MLB was not aware of this missed communication when issuing the warning, but assures that "the players were neither fined nor disciplined, nor will they ever be."

Comedian and actor Rob Schneider, who came out in support of the players, offering to pay any imposed fines, reacted to the response on X.

Christianity is NOT a doormat religion.

It is the Church of the One True God, Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Thank YOU to ALL the Christians who STOOD up for our brothers in Christ!

Thank you @MLB for coming to your senses… and saving me $30,000 dollars! https://t.co/7KnLVDrqgj — Rob Schneider 🇺🇸 (@RobSchneider) June 23, 2026

The players' move initially sparked controversy when it was amplified in a piece by a writer at The Athletic, who called it "tone-deaf," saying it "missed the mark." The response appears to end the controversy, undercutting claims that players should face punishment for expressing their religious beliefs.

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