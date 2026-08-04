A Key Senator Just Came Out Against Todd Blanche's Confirmation

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) plans to vote against Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s confirmation.

Her decision comes as Blanche’s nomination cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday in a 12-10 vote.

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"I have carefully reviewed Todd Blanche’s qualifications to be Attorney General. This includes his record and responses to questions from Senators at the Department of Justice Appropriations hearing, his confirmation hearing, and in the weeks that followed," Collins posted in a statement on Tuesday evening.

"While I believe Mr. Blanche is a capable lawyer, the Department of Justice has become increasingly political. Mr. Blanche has taken several actions that have further eroded the Department’s independence," she said, before diving into an explanation for her upcoming vote against him.

"Mr. Blanche approved an order to shield the President, his sons, and the family business from IRS audits, protections unavailable to other American taxpayers. He approved the creation of a $1.8 billion anti-weaponization fund. He promised an anti-abortion organization that he would seek to prohibit the mailing of abortion medication to women nationwide," she continued.

"Under his leadership, the Department attempted to indict Senators Mark Kelly and Elissa Slotkin over their ill-advised, but constitutionally protected, videos encouraging resistance to unlawful orders. More than 1,200 former Department of Justice employees have opposed his nomination, arguing that he has undermined the institution.For these reasons, I will vote against this nomination," Collins further added.

I have carefully reviewed Todd Blanche’s qualifications to be Attorney General. This includes his record and responses to questions from Senators at the Department of Justice Appropriations hearing, his confirmation hearing, and in the weeks that followed.



While I believe Mr.… — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) August 4, 2026

The aforementioned committee vote came after Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) reached a deal with the Justice Department on President Donald Trump’s IRS settlement, particularly getting it in writing that the anti-weaponization fund would not go into effect. Cornyn and Tillis ended up voting to move forward Blanche's nomination in the committee meeting Tuesday.

“My team and I have met with committee members and Senators over the past several weeks and addressed any concerns or outstanding questions. We have enjoyed good faith discussions, and as a result issue the following order and update with regard to the May IRS settlement,” Blanche posted to X on Sunday.

My team and I have met with committee members and Senators over the past several weeks and addressed any concerns or outstanding questions. We have enjoyed good faith discussions, and as a result issue the following order and update with regard to the May IRS settlement. The… pic.twitter.com/U6hs15kw2D — Acting AG Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) August 3, 2026

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“The Department always welcomes and appreciates productive engagement with all members of Congress,” he continued.

Blanche’s confirmation vote before the whole Senate is expected to occur late this week, and Collins’ announcement presumably gives Republicans a narrower margin for error.

As for Collins, she is in a closely-watched race for reelection against Democrat Troy Jackson.

The Cook Political Report ranks the race as a “toss-up,” and the race gained national attention after Democrat Graham Platner dropped out in light of sexual assault allegations.

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