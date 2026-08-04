Francesca Hong Is Mad the Police Removed Her Comrades From Madison's Autonomous Zone

This is simply incredible. After Francesca Hong and the Democrats who run Madison realized the autonomous zone encampment was going to harm her in the general election, Hong and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway both called for an end to the autonomous zone. Police went in to try and peacefully remove the encampment.

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The leftists there responded by setting things on fire and throwing rocks at police. Some were pepper-sprayed, and others were arrested.

Now Hong is coming out and once again attacking the law enforcement officers for doing their jobs and actually protecting the community.

I am deeply disappointed that the situation ended with police intervention and arrests rather than the voluntary, community-led resolution that so many of us had worked toward.



The city must be transparent about what happened this morning, including the circumstances surrounding… pic.twitter.com/pigWoFRqbj — Francesca Hong For Governor (@FrancescaHongWI) August 4, 2026

Her statement reads:

I am deeply disappointed that the situation ended with police intervention and arrests rather than the voluntary, community-led resolution that so many of us had worked toward. The city must be transparent about what happened this morning, including the circumstances surrounding every arrest and the tactics used by law enforcement. Officials must treat impacted individuals with care and ensure that personal belongings and memorial materials are protected and returned. While the intersection has been reopened, we cannot move on from Corey Ruiz's death. The independent investigation must continue; the community deserves full accountability, and we must follow through on the deeper work of strengthening civilian oversight, expanding non-police crisis response, and ensuring everyone in Madison has access to housing and care.

This is glorious on so many levels.

It's clear the only reason Mayor Rhodes-Conway did this was to help Hong with voters outside of Dane County. A weeks- or months-long encampment in Madison — one that was encouraged by Hong, who called the Ruiz shooting an "execution" — would have been glorious fodder for Republican Tom Tiffany in the general election.

All Hong had to do was keep her mouth shut, and she couldn't do that.

Hong really, genuinely believed these radicals would pack up and leave on their own after years of leftist politicians like Hong telling them that this "direct action" was necessary and that if it inconvenienced residents or businesses, that was just tough luck. They argued that because a person died, all other concerns took a back seat.

It's also clear that if Hong does become governor, these sorts of things will be encouraged and tolerated under her leadership.

The leading Democratic candidate for Governor would have let the illegal homeless camp in Madison continue to block streets and businesses until the crazies felt like leaving. https://t.co/zjeuux0yPg — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) August 4, 2026

She really believed they'd listen if we asked politely. They were already mad she called for an end to the encampment.

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WHY should we care what happens to the criminals belonging? If it wasn’t blocking the public right of way, you wouldn’t have to worry about it. — Dr. Martha Pocan (@DrSasshole) August 4, 2026

In Hong's world, the criminals have more rights than the people they were harassing.

The guy stabbed a cop. The cops shot him. That's what happens when you stab a cop. The protesters have nothing to protest, they should return to their parent's basements where they belong. — Krusty (@karl_scheife) August 4, 2026

It was a justified shooting. And as we've pointed out, Ruiz was released from prison in May and wasn't following the terms of that release. If Ruiz was in prison where he belonged, he'd still be alive.

Drop out of the race or lose both the governors race and the whole down ballot. — Wuhan Fourth Turning Swan (@TheWuhanClan) August 4, 2026

She will not do that.

The reason the police had to intervene was because they weren't going to just voluntarily let go of this dumb encampment.



No respect for others or their property. Should've been done over a week ago but the fact you didn't want it done at all says a lot about your derangement. https://t.co/c3HL03p5oG — Dan (@DanAlternativ3) August 4, 2026

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Socialists don't respect others, and especially don't respect their property.

If Hong were smart, she would have issued an evenhanded statement and used that as proof she can handle tough situations. She didn't do that, because she's a radical. In Wisconsin, we've seen time and again what "leadership" would be if Hong wins. Her radical comrades would run our cities and Hong would let them get away with it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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