MLB Issues Warning to Giants Pitchers Over Bible Verses on 'Pride Night' Caps

The Investigation Into Gavin Newsom Is Some Serious Karma
The Investigation Into Gavin Newsom Is Some Serious Karma
VIP
Here's What Trump Said About the New York Knicks After They Won Their First Championship Since 1973
Here's What Trump Said About the New York Knicks After They Won Their...
How Trump Reacted When That UFC Fighter Took a 'Nasty' Swipe at Michelle Obama
How Trump Reacted When That UFC Fighter Took a 'Nasty' Swipe at Michelle...
Did Hakeem Jeffries Think He Was Safe on This Show? He Got Bulldozed.
Did Hakeem Jeffries Think He Was Safe on This Show? He Got Bulldozed.
You'll Laugh Your Head Off When You Find Out How Trump Will Keep Media From Lying About Iran Deal
You'll Laugh Your Head Off When You Find Out How Trump Will Keep...
VIP
Pennsylvania Lawmakers Push Storage Mandate That Will Endanger Gun Owners
Pennsylvania Lawmakers Push Storage Mandate That Will Endanger Gun Owners
Even Democrats Are Calling This Vegan-Backed Oregon Ballot Initiative 'Extreme'
Even Democrats Are Calling This Vegan-Backed Oregon Ballot Initiative 'Extreme'
The RNC Responds After 'Decoy' Dan Sullivan Is Removed From Alaska Ballot
The RNC Responds After 'Decoy' Dan Sullivan Is Removed From Alaska Ballot
We Have More Details on the UFC Freedom 250 Terror Plot
We Have More Details on the UFC Freedom 250 Terror Plot
President Trump Unloads on Israel As the Iran Deal Sparks New Tensions
President Trump Unloads on Israel As the Iran Deal Sparks New Tensions
Here's More on the DOJ Investigation Into Gavin Newsom
Here's More on the DOJ Investigation Into Gavin Newsom
JD Vance Just Explained Why Trump’s Iran Deal Isn’t the JCPOA 2.0
JD Vance Just Explained Why Trump’s Iran Deal Isn’t the JCPOA 2.0
What Vance's Next Anti-Fraud Event Reveals About the Midterms
What Vance's Next Anti-Fraud Event Reveals About the Midterms
FBI Foils UFC Attack Plot by Alleged Anti-Capitalist, Anti-Israel Suspects
FBI Foils UFC Attack Plot by Alleged Anti-Capitalist, Anti-Israel Suspects
Tipsheet

MLB Issues Warning to Giants Pitchers Over Bible Verses on 'Pride Night' Caps

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | June 16, 2026 11:30 AM
MLB Issues Warning to Giants Pitchers Over Bible Verses on 'Pride Night' Caps
AP Photo/Scott Marshall

The MLB has issued a warning to Giants pitchers who wrote Bible verses on their caps ahead of their Friday night game against the Cubs, which was their team's scheduled 'Pride Night.' “The writing on the cap violates our rules, and consistent with normal practice, we have warned the players about future violations,” MLB Chief Communications Officer Pat Courtney told The Athletic. 

Advertisement

This is not the first time players have written on their caps. Just last season, Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen wrote a tribute to Charlie Kirk, and Clayton Kershaw wrote verses on last year's "Pride Night." During the World Series last year, the Blue Jays and Dodgers bullpens wrote No. 51 on their caps as a tribute to Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia, who lost his newborn daughter at the start of the series. During the 2021 All-Star game, Aroldis Chapman and Adolis García wrote 'SOS Cuba' on their hats to protest the communist regime. There were no warnings issued in these instances. 

The move quickly stirred up controversy online and was amplified when Grant Bisbee, a staff writer for The Athletic, published a piece calling it 'out-of-touch' and not inclusive. When asked by reporters whether the hats had been addressed, Giants manager Tony Vitello said this:

Not really. I mean, just kind of a general knowledge of the individuals have the freedom to do what they think is best,” Vitello said. “But I do think it’s been apparent from day one, actually, even some of the exhibition games, it’s pretty impressive how the Giants, as an organization, try and embrace the entire community. … We don’t want to be divided, but you can divide it up into certain sections, if you know what I mean. And there’s a pretty good trade-off. 

Recommended

You'll Laugh Your Head Off When You Find Out How Trump Will Keep Media From Lying About Iran Deal Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

BIBLE CHRISTIANITY MLB LGBTQ+

The players defended the action by citing their freedom to express their belief and their faith in God. "I’m thankful we live in a country where, you know, we have the freedom to believe what we want," pitcher Landen Roupp said. 

While the MLB feeds into the media's meltdown, famous comedian and actor Rob Schneider jumped the players' defense, saying, "I will pay the fines for any MLB Christian player who wears a Bible verse on their uniform. The MLB is ANTI-CHRISTIAN," in a post on X. 

While the MLB adheres to a strict uniform policy, the decision to call out the Giants players seems particularly influenced by the media attention that drew the action to light. And if the MLB will not allow players to express personal views on their caps, it should not compel them to wear a hat stitched with an ideological symbol that many religions find objectionable. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You'll Laugh Your Head Off When You Find Out How Trump Will Keep Media From Lying About Iran Deal Jeff Charles
How Trump Reacted When That UFC Fighter Took a 'Nasty' Swipe at Michelle Obama Matt Vespa
The Investigation Into Gavin Newsom Is Some Serious Karma Kurt Schlichter
Did Hakeem Jeffries Think He Was Safe on This Show? He Got Bulldozed. Matt Vespa
Here's More on the DOJ Investigation Into Gavin Newsom Dmitri Bolt
FBI Foils UFC Attack Plot by Alleged Anti-Capitalist, Anti-Israel Suspects Cameron Arcand

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

You'll Laugh Your Head Off When You Find Out How Trump Will Keep Media From Lying About Iran Deal Jeff Charles
Advertisement