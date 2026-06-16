MLB Issues Warning to Giants Pitchers Over Bible Verses on 'Pride Night' Caps

The MLB has issued a warning to Giants pitchers who wrote Bible verses on their caps ahead of their Friday night game against the Cubs, which was their team's scheduled 'Pride Night.' “The writing on the cap violates our rules, and consistent with normal practice, we have warned the players about future violations,” MLB Chief Communications Officer Pat Courtney told The Athletic.

Advertisement

Three Giants pitchers wore Bible verses on their Pride Night caps during Friday’s game.



MLB has since issued a warning to them. pic.twitter.com/wnhd9UPBJb — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 16, 2026

This is not the first time players have written on their caps. Just last season, Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen wrote a tribute to Charlie Kirk, and Clayton Kershaw wrote verses on last year's "Pride Night." During the World Series last year, the Blue Jays and Dodgers bullpens wrote No. 51 on their caps as a tribute to Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia, who lost his newborn daughter at the start of the series. During the 2021 All-Star game, Aroldis Chapman and Adolis García wrote 'SOS Cuba' on their hats to protest the communist regime. There were no warnings issued in these instances.

The move quickly stirred up controversy online and was amplified when Grant Bisbee, a staff writer for The Athletic, published a piece calling it 'out-of-touch' and not inclusive. When asked by reporters whether the hats had been addressed, Giants manager Tony Vitello said this:

Not really. I mean, just kind of a general knowledge of the individuals have the freedom to do what they think is best,” Vitello said. “But I do think it’s been apparent from day one, actually, even some of the exhibition games, it’s pretty impressive how the Giants, as an organization, try and embrace the entire community. … We don’t want to be divided, but you can divide it up into certain sections, if you know what I mean. And there’s a pretty good trade-off.

The players defended the action by citing their freedom to express their belief and their faith in God. "I’m thankful we live in a country where, you know, we have the freedom to believe what we want," pitcher Landen Roupp said.

While the MLB feeds into the media's meltdown, famous comedian and actor Rob Schneider jumped the players' defense, saying, "I will pay the fines for any MLB Christian player who wears a Bible verse on their uniform. The MLB is ANTI-CHRISTIAN," in a post on X.

I will pay the fines for any @MLB Christian player who wears a Bible verse on their uniform.@MLB is ANTI-CHRISTIAN https://t.co/miAT89eXJu — Rob Schneider 🇺🇸 (@RobSchneider) June 16, 2026

While the MLB adheres to a strict uniform policy, the decision to call out the Giants players seems particularly influenced by the media attention that drew the action to light. And if the MLB will not allow players to express personal views on their caps, it should not compel them to wear a hat stitched with an ideological symbol that many religions find objectionable.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.