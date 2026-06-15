Giants Players Infuriate Sports Media by Promoting Bible Versus on 'Pride Night'

LGBTQ fatigue is real, and Americans are starting to speak out about it. During June, every Major League Baseball team besides the Texas Rangers hosts a Pride Night. It's become a virtue-signaling ritual where team logos turn rainbow, and social media teams fire off generic posts to cover their behinds from the leftist mob that will attack the organizations that refuse to participate. In recent years, several athletes have chosen subtle ways to protest the event or to voice their Christian beliefs. On Friday, several San Francisco Giants players followed suit by writing Bible verses on their hats. They were met with vitriol.

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Several Giants players wrote Bible verses on their caps to respond to Pride Night.



The gesture echoed a familiar pattern: making a night meant for inclusion about something else entirely.



Read more for free, from @GrantBrisbee: https://t.co/roBLix4N1B pic.twitter.com/P4iAqsnbwB — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 14, 2026

🚨TRENDING: San Francisco Giants pitcher Sam Hentges declined to wear the team’s Pride Night cap on Friday night, infuriating some members of the fanbase.



“It was equal parts bigoted and embarrassing, and blame deserves to shine throughout the organization,” Giants analyst Brady… pic.twitter.com/iZzgfppfSH — Off The Press (@OffThePress1) June 13, 2026

Giants Pitcher Landon Roupp wrote "Gen 9:12-16" on his cap, which refers to the biblical significance of the rainbow as a permanent sign of God's covenant with his people, that He would never allow the floods to destroy mankind as they did during Noah's time. Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw wrote the same verse on his team's Pride hat last season. Other players wrote variations of the same verse, and reliever Sam Hentges refused to wear the hat altogether.

During a post-game press conference, Roupp explained his decision, saying, “I’m thankful we live in a country where, you know, we have the freedom to believe what we want … and express what we want.”

Landen Roupp had Genesis 9:12-16 written on his pride hat tonight.



"It's just about God's covenant and a promise that he makes to us."



"It's just something I believe in and I stand firm in that. Thankfully we live in a country where we have the freedom to believe what we want." pic.twitter.com/asu2tdEW1x — KNBR (@KNBR) June 13, 2026

Grant Bisbee, a senior writer for The Athletic who covers the Giants, denounced the move in a recent article, claiming the Bible verses "missed the mark."

By resorting to 'us' and 'them' instead of truly understanding the humanity of the people asking for help, those who chose to make a statement on or with their hats completely missed the point. If anyone is looking to make the world better, they might try listening and understanding. Pride Night is about support and lifting human beings.

The tolerant mindset comes to a screeching halt the second someone, especially an athlete, shows a sign of defiance or even simply an alternative viewpoint. He called the move "tone-deaf," in what was supposed to be a moment for "community unity." I don't know about that, Grant. The move certainly unified all fans and athletes who are tired of the blind acquiescence.

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Giants players stood up not just for their organization, but for their radically progressive city and state, which were largely responsible for initiating league-wide 'Pride Nights.' This is what real protest looks like — a quiet reminder of truth, and a perfect example for fans and other athletes who may be afraid to go against the grain.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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