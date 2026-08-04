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Nick Shirley Went to Spain to See for Himself the Illegal Migrant Problem. Here's What Happened.

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Aug 04, 2026 10:30 AM
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Nick Shirley Went to Spain to See for Himself the Illegal Migrant Problem. Here's What Happened.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Independent journalist Nick Shirley has just returned from Spain after an estimated 50,000 to 60,000 Moroccans surged into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta last week, a wave many attribute to lax border policies and a recent high court ruling that essentially functioned as a de facto open invitation to African migrants. Here's what he saw.

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The influx began last Thursday, with videos circulating of thousands, mostly military-age men, sprinting across the border and swimming around barriers into Spanish territory. Shirley was on the ground Sunday to document the aftermath: migrants defacing Spanish graves, causing fear amongst locals, confronting his team, and, in one alarming incident, chasing him and a crew member with a knife.

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Footage also shows numerous migrants explicitly thanking Spain’s left-wing Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez for “letting them in,” telling Shirley that both Moroccan and Spanish authorities effectively opened the door. Local residents, meanwhile, described fears of looting and attempted break-ins as the surge overwhelmed the Spanish enclave. 

The crisis extends far beyond Spain. As an EU member, Spain is part of the Schengen free-movement zone, which allows people to travel across most European countries without internal border checks. That prospect has alarmed other member states, with Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni calling the influx a direct threat to European security and pushing to suspend free-movement rules in response. 

Sánchez has insisted the situation is under control, as his administration claimed that by Friday, nearly 40,000 of the 60,000-plus who entered illegally had already been returned to their home country.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics BORDER SECURITY | EUROPEAN UNION | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | NATIONAL SECURITY | SPAIN
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