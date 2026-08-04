Nick Shirley Went to Spain to See for Himself the Illegal Migrant Problem. Here's What Happened.

Independent journalist Nick Shirley has just returned from Spain after an estimated 50,000 to 60,000 Moroccans surged into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta last week, a wave many attribute to lax border policies and a recent high court ruling that essentially functioned as a de facto open invitation to African migrants. Here's what he saw.

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Spain, I’ve come to assess the situation.

The West must stand strong or fall. pic.twitter.com/KabYEIphUS — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) August 2, 2026

🚨 Here is the truth from Ceuta, Spain:

60,000+ migrants from Morocco’s border stormed the small town and are now hiding in the mountains and city to reach mainland Europe.



Moroccan migrants said Moroccan authorities let them through their border and Spain literally opened their… pic.twitter.com/xNbfLiAa9N — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) August 3, 2026

The influx began last Thursday, with videos circulating of thousands, mostly military-age men, sprinting across the border and swimming around barriers into Spanish territory. Shirley was on the ground Sunday to document the aftermath: migrants defacing Spanish graves, causing fear amongst locals, confronting his team, and, in one alarming incident, chasing him and a crew member with a knife.

🚨 WTF?! Nick Shirley in Ceuta caught 3rd world invaders SHOWERING on the graves of heroes who died for Spain in a cemetery



The savages are literally feet away from fallen Spaniards, using the water to bathe



"This is INSANE. SEND THEM BACK, IMMEDIATELY."



"You have migrants who… pic.twitter.com/y6VsDfxMx2 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 3, 2026

NEW: @nickshirleyy explains being chased and threatened with a knife through the streets of Ceuta, Spain allegedly by Moroccan migrants:



"We saw a guy reach for his knife and he said he was going to stab both of us, so we obviously ran as far as we could."



"Our car was parked… pic.twitter.com/XdgarGad98 — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 4, 2026

Footage also shows numerous migrants explicitly thanking Spain’s left-wing Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez for “letting them in,” telling Shirley that both Moroccan and Spanish authorities effectively opened the door. Local residents, meanwhile, described fears of looting and attempted break-ins as the surge overwhelmed the Spanish enclave.

The crisis extends far beyond Spain. As an EU member, Spain is part of the Schengen free-movement zone, which allows people to travel across most European countries without internal border checks. That prospect has alarmed other member states, with Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni calling the influx a direct threat to European security and pushing to suspend free-movement rules in response.

Sánchez has insisted the situation is under control, as his administration claimed that by Friday, nearly 40,000 of the 60,000-plus who entered illegally had already been returned to their home country.

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El presidente @sanchezcastejon reitera que el Gobierno empleará todos los recursos del Estado para garantizar la seguridad en la Ciudad Autónoma de Ceuta, y condena la “violación y el ataque a la integridad territorial” de España.https://t.co/kJiNsXtLAB pic.twitter.com/porcWo858H — La Moncloa (@desdelamoncloa) July 31, 2026

El Gobierno garantizará la seguridad de los vecinos y vecinas de Ceuta, intensificando la presencia de las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad en las calles de la ciudad.



Además, vamos a desplegar una barrera física de contención en el mar para facilitar la repatriación en frontera,… pic.twitter.com/Mj2LrcoBV9 — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) July 31, 2026

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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