Elected Officials Jump to Defend Giants Players From MLB Warning Over Written Bible Verses

The San Francisco Giants players' decision to write Bible verses on their hats during the team's scheduled "Pride Night" sent the media into a frenzy this week, causing the MLB to issue a warning to the players. The warning itself has taken the internet by storm, and some notable figures are jumping to defend the players. Immediately following the warning, comedian and actor Rob Schneider vowed to pay any fines that the MLB bestows on players who stand up for their faith, calling the league "anti-Christian."

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I will pay the fines for any @MLB Christian player who wears a Bible verse on their uniform.@MLB is ANTI-CHRISTIAN https://t.co/miAT89eXJu — Rob Schneider 🇺🇸 (@RobSchneider) June 16, 2026

Now, certain elected officials are taking action by reaching out to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred. Catherine Hanaway, Attorney General of Missouri, wrote a letter to the commissioner saying, "Missouri will not tolerate any threat to punish a player for exercising his sincerely-held religious or moral beliefs. Doing so is both illegal and un-American. The letter demanded a response by June 25, saying the MLB would not punish any players for refraining from wearing "Pride Month" paraphernalia or for writing Bible verses on "Pride Month" hats. Should the MLB ignore the letter or fail to confirm its requests, the AG will open an investigation to "determine whether the MLB is violating the religious liberty rights of players and employees in Missouri."

By forcing players to promote political and religious beliefs that they disagree with on pain of discipline, @MLB is betraying a core tenet of American law and civic culture.



I will open an investigation if MLB fails to respond to my letter by June 25. pic.twitter.com/AZqO7UhUWn — Attorney General Catherine L. Hanaway (@AGCHanaway) June 17, 2026

Missouri's AG isn't the only one. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) also addressed a letter to Manfred, requesting a copy of uniform policy directives regarding regular uniforms, any directives or requirements to wear pride uniforms, a history of warnings or fines for violations of said uniform policy, and any approved directives for the display of "Black Lives Matter" or "Unite Together."

Hawley's letter also noted the recent case of Catholic discrimination that occurred within the Washington Nationals organization, when a player was excluded from any promotional materials due to his faith. He noted the policy's incongruent application as well, citing multiple instances where MLB uniforms were stitched to promote leftist causes like BLM, and how the MLB suspended earlier policies to allow players to promote political causes on their cleats.

What does MLB think it’s doing penalizing players for their Christian faith?



They owe us some answers. Right now. pic.twitter.com/yDPmjC6SMZ — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 16, 2026

The support is a strong response to the hatred coming from sports media and the Left, and will hopefully encourage other athletes and Christians to never shy away from their beliefs for fear of being punished.

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