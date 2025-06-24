Trump Heads to NATO With New Defense Spending Expectations
Axis of Bad: Many of the Very Worst People Are United Against Trump's Iran Strikes

Guy Benson
Guy Benson | June 24, 2025 12:01 PM
AP Photo/Jim Mone

'If [fill in the blank] is upset, that must be a good sign.'  We've all heard some variation of this political argument before.  It's negative partisanship, distilled.  I typically find such reductive pronouncements to be unhelpful and intellectually sloppy, but on occasion, they can be helpful and illustrative. President Trump's decision to strike a trio of the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons facilities presents a scenario in which the coalition of opposition helps make the case for why it was the right call.  There are some people with good-faith and thoughtful reasons they're against, or at least skeptical of, that American operation.  But a broader, cursory examination of those who are most virulently angry about it (excluding many of the worst regimes across the globe) reveals a veritable murderer's row of the Chronically Wrong and the Fundamentally Bad.  I'd go so far as to say that if this exact group were to be collectively arrayed one one side of an issue of consequence, I'd likely find myself on the opposite side of them 99 times out of 100, if not all 100.  

Let's start with Students for Justice in Palestine, a deranged, anti-American, pro-terrorism hate group that openly celebrated the terrorists' slaughter of 1,200 people on October 7, 2023, including dozens of Americans:


Naturally, the pro-terrorism hate group CAIR (the Council on American-Islamic Relations) is on the same page:


If CAIR and SJP had a member of Congress that best reflected their extremism, perhaps it would be Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, an anti-Semite.  She is also extremely upset about the strikes:


What's actually "so f**king sick" is behavior like this and this and this.  It's who she is.  Also, the idea that this is America versus "Muslims" is idiotic, in light of the tacit and demonstrable support Israel has received for its actions against Iran from multiple Arab states.  There's a decent chance the peace accords between Israel and these Islamic countries could expand over the next few years.  She's against this, too.  Next, we have Zohran Mamdani, who one new poll suggests is the frontrunner in today's Democratic mayoral primary in New York City:

This guy is a defund-the-police radical who despises Israel approximately as much as he hates cops, whom he's called "wicked," racist, anti-queer and a public safety threat that must be dismantled.  The police.  He's also a Communist agitator.  And as he seeks to run New York City, he's appeared with a fellow Muslim influencer who has publicly stated that America deserved the 9/11 atrocities.  To twist the knife, he's enriching himself by selling t-shirts calling the 9/11 attacks an inside job.  Big Mamdani fan, it seems, and vice versa:


Then we have the worse-than-useless United Nations:


The UN's leader actually did condemn the massacre shortly after it happened, but quickly returned to Hamas apologias and Israel bashing, which is the organization's default setting.  Let's turn to the Obama Bros, whose disastrous foreign policy legacy has been shredded before our eyes.  Their posture was oriented around recklessly appeasing and enriching Iran's murderous 'death to America' regime.  They hate Trump for many reasons, not the least of which is his correct decision to withdraw the US from Obama's terrible, weak, unilateral 'nuclear deal' during his first term.  Watching Trump cripple Iran's rogue nuclear program is sending them around the bend (read this thread).  Many conservatives are pointing out how incoherent these complaints are:

Here's a related chime-in from a fanatical Iran rapprochement fetishist whose hatred for Israel was so visceral and well-known that his own Obama administration coworkers literally nicknamed him 'Hamas:'


"Lawlessly bombing" is rich, especially coming from this guy's foreign policy hand:

Indeed:


Many Congressional Democrats are also hiding behind cynical 'no authorization' whinging.  Presidents of both parties have been ordering airstrikes without prior Congressional approval for decades.  Democrats have often praised these efforts, or at least stayed silent about them.  But suddenly, they're sticklers for a 'principle' they either hold selectively, or not at all.  These are unserious people who should be regarded as such.  And the worse their judgment and instincts are on a host of issues, the more likely they are to come out against Trump's operation.  The party's leadership on the Hill also seems flummoxed about how to react, reflexively reverting to the 'Trump Bad' line that their foaming-at-the-mouth demands:

This would be the same Chuck Schumer who just days ago was trolling Trump for 'chickening out' and "folding" on Iran.  How embarrassing:


Rounding out this awful coalition of 'no' are some naked anti-Semites on the far right whose fulminations are so unhinged that Iran's regime outlets are quoting them approvingly:


Finally, I have a few words for the dirtbags who have seamlessly transitioned from Hamas sympathy and support to Iran sympathy and support:

Over the last decade or so, we’ve been treated to endless lectures on that subject from so-called progressives. These insufferable sermons are often some combination of tendentious, weaponized and antiquated. Recently, we’ve seen many of these same people — from the safety and comfort of free societies and tolerant cultures, in which they are imbued with a miraculous array of rights and protections — keyboard warrrioring on behalf of repressive, ass-backward regimes and terrorist groups. These people traffic in morally bankrupt, ignorant moral equivalencies, and outright lies, in order to drag down their own societies while glorifying theocratic tyrants. They do so while posturing as brave, “liberation”-minded dissidents engaging in “resistance”…the authentic versions of which are brutally crushed by their far-away heroes. It’s especially breathtaking seeing this from self-described queer activists, who embarrass themselves and discredit whatever cause they think they’re advancing. Tapping away on expensive electronic devices in the glow of freedom, while spouting off against capitalism and the values of said free society — and fetishizing heinous regimes they’ll never experience or live under? That is the definition of privilege. Check yours, lecturers.

I'll leave you with the New York Times keeping its eye on the ball, as always.  Do I smell a Pulitzer?

