Bigot: Rashida Tlaib Again Reveals Her Appalling True Colors

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat from Michigan, is an anti-Semitic bigot. She is obsessed with Israel, about which she routinely lies and spreads blood libels. She is an Israel eliminationist. During her first campaign, she lied about supporting a two-state solution, then reverted to her true belief: A one-state solution, with Israel gone. She fantasizes about Israel, the world's lone, tiny Jewish state, being removed from the map -- literally. She is an ardent defender of the genocidal battle cry, "from the river to the sea," which is a call for the eradication of Israel. She endorsed the immoral 'BDS' (Boycott, Divest, Sanction) movement, which singles out Israel for opprobrium. Leaders in her own party have correctly identified this as anti-Semitism.

She even favors sanctioning Israel while opposing sanctions against Iran's fanatically anti-American, Jew-hating, women-oppressing, gay-killing regime that is the world's largest state exporter of terrorism. She plays the anti-Semitic 'dual loyalty' card against Jewish supporters of Israel. She hates Israel more than she loves members of her own family. And, unsurprisingly, she happily associates with terrorism apologists:

Finally, this week it was discovered Tlaib invited a blatantly anti-Semitic Hezbollah and Hamas supporter to a private family dinner celebrating her ascent to Congress. That has led to condemnation from Republican AND Dem Jewish groups. https://t.co/6WA1t1SWCL — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 16, 2019

Rep. Rashida Tlaib has been condemned after hosting a private celebratory dinner on Saturday featuring anti-Israel activists who praised terror group Hezbollah and Palestinian terrorists, said Israel has no right to exist and called for Israeli “Zionist terrorist” Jews to return to Europe. Tlaib, the first-term Palestinian-American congresswoman from Michigan, first rose to national prominence after being caught on video saying she will “impeach the motherf-----,”in reference to President trump, on the same day she was sworn into Congress Over the weekend, Tlaib came under fire for her ties to radical Palestinian activists. After the official swearing-in ceremony in her home district, Tlaib and a number of anti-Israel activists participated in the dinner. She was photographed with Abbas Hamideh, a supporter of Tlaib and a co-founder of Al-Awda, who made numerous inflammatory and hateful remarks on social media. The controversy over the ties to the activist came about a week after Tlaib was accused of anti-Semitism when she lashed out against Senate Republicans for planning to introduce a measure banning boycotts of Israel, saying: “They forgot what country they represent.” Shortly after his image with Tlaib was discovered, many social media users began pointing out the activist’s social media writings, including his affinity to the terrorist group Hezbollah. “Always loved this heroic resistance leader! Long live Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah!” he wrote in 2015, celebrating the leader of the group that the U.S. government designated as a foreign terrorist organization. “They tried so hard to demonize #Nasrallah and #Hezbollah and we said f--- you!,” he wrote in another tweet. Just a day after the event with Tlaib, the activists suggested “Zionist terrorists” should go back to Europe.

This wasn't an accidental or unwitting encounter with strangers with whom Tlaib was unfamiliar. It was a planned dinner that she hosted, knowing precisely who these people are. She's one of them. This is who she is. Following the wanton slaughter of hundreds of Israeli civilians by Iran-backed Hamas savages on Saturday, it took members of the 'Squad' longer than usual to workshop their public statements. Most landed on releasing boilerplate language opposing the murders and urging 'both sides' to agree to a ceasefire -- in effect, an appalling demand that Israel not defend itself after suffering a brutal attack. Tlaib, however, remained silent, until she finally put out what was perhaps the worst statement from any member of Congress on the matter:



I'll be blunt: I don't believe she actually grieves the murders of Israelis. The Palestinian lives lost, which she certainly does grieve, were terrorists who had done the murdering. She does not believe in a world in which everyone can "live in peace," as evidenced by her extreme hatred for the state of Israel, which she wants to see eliminated. Her only condemnations in the brief statement are directed at Israel, of course -- repeating the apartheid slander -- and for the United States' support for Israel. Straight-up victim blaming. She euphemizes vicious terrorism that intentionally targets women and children as "resistance." She describes the supposed oppression of the Palestinians as a "violent reality," implicitly justifying violence in response (remember, all Palestinians have to do is disarm and allow Israel to exist, and they'd immediately be able to live in peace, with their own country).

She concludes by lamenting the "cycle of violence" as predominantly fueled by American aid, and never even comes close to mustering a criticism of the Hamas terrorists who killed, maimed, raped, and kidnapped thousands of civilians in an orgy of merciless bloodshed. Just like her dinner with pro-terrorism radicals wasn't a random mistake, this glaring, heinous omission was no accident. If this is the language she's using immediately on the heels of an historic mass murder, reportedly planned and approved by Iran, and executed by Palestinian terrorists, just imagine how she'll comment on Israel's necessary and righteous reprisals. When people tell and show you who they are, believe them:

…and bigoted Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib — who blamed/condemned Israel and America, but not Hamas or Iran, in her expectedly appalling statement — is once again showing us exactly who she is. Believe her (2/2): pic.twitter.com/FOwz7LntlX — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 9, 2023



Her fellow bigot Rep. Ilhan Omar had to get in on the action, too:

Ilhan Omar and the squad using the days after Israel faced the largest terror attack in its history and the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust to call for cutting off military aid to those who were attacked. https://t.co/trK6YKzy2u — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 9, 2023

That’s what he called Hamas after what they did to women and children a few days ago. You are offended? https://t.co/lLVQnxVEBU — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 9, 2023

On the subject of abject moral rot and sickness, I'll leave you with this:

Coalition of left-wing Harvard student groups: "We hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence."



Deeply sick. Look at the groups listed. Contemptible degenerates proudly flaunting their bigotry & siding with terrorists over innocent victims. https://t.co/GQhFfXurIj — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 8, 2023



And at Columbia, and at my alma mater, Northwestern. If you think the current and outgoing generations of American progressivism are extreme and dangerous, just wait until the rising generations come to power. I'm afraid we ain't seen nothin' yet.