Major Muslim Group Advising Biden Celebrates October 7 Terror Attacks

The country's largest Muslim advocacy group, the Council on Islamic Relations, is celebrating the October 7 Islamic terrorist attacks in Israel. Today marks two months since Iranian backed Hamas murdered 1400 Israelis, Americans, Thai and other innocent civilians inside their homes and at a music festival in the country's south. Women and men were raped, babies were shot or burned and hundreds were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip.

CAIR Executive Director Nihad Awad at AMP Convention: I Was Happy to See the People of Gaza Break the Siege on October 7; They Were Victorious; the People of Gaza Have the Right to Self-Defense - Israel Does Not #Hamas #Gaza #Palestinians @CAIRNational @NihadAwad pic.twitter.com/WDbSRjFJo0 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) December 7, 2023

Notice that this is not a “hot mic” or hidden camera admission caught on tape. This is a declarative statement, enthusiastically made in public, at a Muslim-American conference. It drew applause in the room. Open, brazen, fearless support for terrorism and violent anti-Semitism. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 7, 2023

Awad is the co-founder of CAIR, not a low level employee or intern.

Earlier this year the White House hosted CAIR for a listening session about "Islamophobia." The group is also advising the administration on how to combat anti-Semitism. The group advises a number of Democrats across the country.

"Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is releasing the first-ever U.S. National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism. This strategy includes over 100 new actions the Administration will take to raise awareness of antisemitism and its threat to American democracy, protect Jewish communities, reverse the normalization of antisemitism, and build cross-community solidarity," the White House released in May, listing CAIR as one of the groups. "Biden-Harris Administration also announced commitments to counter antisemitism and build cross-community solidarity by organizations across the private sector, civil society, religious and multi-faith communities, and higher education."

This isn't the first time CAIR has openly supported Islamic terrorism. In the 1990s, they were an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation [HLF] case and has been tied to Hamas for decades.

"The government presented evidence at trial that, as the U.S. began to scrutinize individuals and entities in the U.S. who were raising funds for terrorist groups in the mid-1990s, the HLF intentionally hid its financial support for Hamas behind the guise of charitable donations. HLF and these five defendants provided approximately $12.4 million in support to Hamas and its goal of creating an Islamic Palestinian state by eliminating the State of Israel through violent jihad," the Department of Justice stated in 2009.

"The government’s case included testimony that in the early 1990's, Hamas’ parent organization, the Muslim Brotherhood, planned to establish a network of organizations in the U.S. to spread a militant Islamist message and raise money for Hamas. The government’s case also included testimony about Hamas material found in zakat committees. The defendants sent HLF-raised funds to Hamas-controlled zakat committees and charitable societies in the West Bank and Gaza. Zakat is an Arabic word referring to the religious obligation to give alms," DOJ continued. "HLF became the chief fundraising arm for the Palestine Committee in the U.S. created by the Muslim Brotherhood to support Hamas. According to a wiretap of a 1993 Palestine Committee meeting in Philadelphia, former HLF President and CEO Shukri Abu Baker, spoke about playing down their Hamas ties in order to keep raising money in the U.S. Another wiretapped phone call included Abdulrahman Odeh, HLF’s New Jersey representative, referring to a suicide bombing as 'a beautiful operation.'"

