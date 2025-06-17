NYT Warns Voters: This Leading Candidate Is Too Left Wing, Even for Us

New York City's primary election is one week from today, and there appears to be a real risk that a hardcore leftist could capture the Democratic Party's nomination, putting him on a glide path to running the nation's largest city. Under a 'ranked choice' voting scheme, voters will list multiple candidates, in order of preference. This makes messaging and tactics somewhat complex. What isn't complicated is the radical agenda of leading candidate Zohran Mamdani, whose worldview falls within the Socialist-to-Communist realm. His ideas are so destructive that even the famously leftist New York Times editorial board has come out strongly against him. It's hard to misconstrue deeply unpleasant facts about Mamdani as right-wing lies when they're being recited by the Times. This urgent warning to voters via editorial began with a condemnation of former Mayor Bill DeBlasio's record, and a reference to other deep blue cities that have shot themselves in the foot by falling off the leftist ledge:

He bears significant responsibility for the city’s problems. He did not take disorder seriously enough, and he set back the city’s K-12 school system. His main legacy is to have contributed to the city’s recent decline...Other cities have endured similar experiences. In Chicago, Mayor Brandon Johnson, a de Blasio-like politician who took office two years ago, now has an approval rating below 20 percent. On the West Coast, residents of San Francisco, Seattle and Portland, Ore., have come to regret their leaders’ blasé attitudes toward crime and drug use...

Then comes the indictment of Mamdani, whose policies bear a striking resemblance to those of Chicago's wildly unpopular, leftist mayor:

Unfortunately, Mr. Mamdani is running on an agenda uniquely unsuited to the city’s challenges. He is a democratic socialist who too often ignores the unavoidable trade-offs of governance. He favors rent freezes that could restrict housing supply and make it harder for younger New Yorkers and new arrivals to afford housing. He wants the government to operate grocery stores, as if customer service and retail sales were strengths of the public sector. He minimizes the importance of policing. Most worrisome, he shows little concern about the disorder of the past decade, even though its costs have fallen hardest on the city’s working-class and poor residents. Mr. Mamdani, who has called Mr. de Blasio the best New York mayor of his lifetime, offers an agenda that remains alluring among elite progressives but has proved damaging to city life.

Not only would Mamdani fail to stand up to the crazy excesses of nihilistic left-wing theater kid protest culture, he's very much part of it himself:

Mr. Mamdani would also bring less relevant experience than perhaps any mayor in New York history. He has never run a government department or private organization of any size. As a state legislator, he has struggled to execute his own agenda. A telling example came last year. Given an opportunity to expand a pilot program offering free bus rides, one of his signature issues, he instead engaged in a performative protest that doomed the policy, New York magazine reported.

Mamdani has shown himself to be too extreme even for the lefty voters of New York City. He has attacked capitalism itself as 'theft,' and as the Times editors point out, proposes socializing grocery stores (echoing a failed Brandon Johnson brainstorm):

When @NYGovCuomo refuses to tax the rich, he’s refusing to let workers enjoy the wealth they created.



When he says low taxes foster a “business-friendly environment,” he means an environment where it’s easy for bosses to steal from workers.



Taxation isn’t theft. Capitalism is. pic.twitter.com/wEZi3Q4dGL — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) October 15, 2020

Zohran Mamdani has announced he wants to implement government-owned supermarkets in NYC.



He is literally trying to implement communism in New York. New Yorkers need to get out to vote.



pic.twitter.com/HMXTPrCfvt — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) June 10, 2025

He is, needless to say, part of the radical pro-illegal immigration fringe, as well:

Socialist NYC Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani leads a protest against the arrest of Newark’s Mayor for storming an ICE facility.



Zohran Mamdani has said that migrants are “residents” of wherever they live and that “we will protect you.” pic.twitter.com/tp6XYUuVSe — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 11, 2025

Meet Zohran Mamdani, a NY Assemblyman and NYC Mayoral candidate. He just appeared to ASSAULT police and screeched like a maniac to protest Tom Homan deporting criminal illegal aliens.



Seems totally normal and stable… pic.twitter.com/Y4bb0FOzEG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 12, 2025



Mamdani has an undergraduate degree in Africana Studies from a small progressive college in Maine. He became a naturalized US citizen in 2018 -- too late to vote for one of his heroes, Bernie Sanders, in the 2016 presidential primary. For what it's worth, this is how his mother once described her son:

In 2013 Zohran Mamdani's mother told an Indian newspaper that her son "was not an American at all"



"He was born in Uganda, raised between India and America. He is at home in many places. He thinks of himself as a Ugandan and as an Indian" pic.twitter.com/CVxrJRQEUi — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) June 12, 2025



As Mamdani -- a rich kid whose parents are a prominent academic and a film director -- seeks to become New York City's first Muslim mayor, it's notable that he's fanatically anti-Israel. He doesn't believe in Israel's right to exist as a Jewish state, has endorsed the anti-Semitic BDS ('boycott, divest, sanction') movement, and says he'd arrest the Israeli Prime Minister if he came to town (in accordance with a warrant from an illegitimate, anti-American international court). He's an ally of hate groups CAIR and Students for Justice in Palestine, of which is is a former campus co-founder. He has an enormous fan in anti-Semitic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib. He woke up the day after the Hamas slaughter of 1,200 Israelis and condemned...Israel. Read all about his record here. He's one of these people:

NOW: I’m with @jvpliveNY blocking the entrance of the New York Stock Exchange.



As Israel escalates its genocide against Palestinians and pushes the region toward all-out war, the largest weapons producers are making record profits. pic.twitter.com/xzXI4UW4Vh — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) October 14, 2024



The Times editorial expresses concern that this leading candidate for mayor "minimizes the importance of policing," and "shows little concern about the disorder of the past decade." In reality, he's been an active part of the disorder. He's been arrested for disorderly conduct, including just days after the October 7 massacre, when he blocked traffic outside Sen. Chuck Schumer's house. He's now lying about being a 'Defund the Police' zealot, which he absolutely is:

Mamdani has repeatedly said he would “Defund the Police” — and, back during the heyday of the George Floyd riots, he even pushed back when Cuomo said that Defund the Police didn’t really mean defunding the police, with Mamdani insisting that the slogan meant exactly what it said. https://t.co/MrYrd338LF pic.twitter.com/moCSitr5u1 — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) June 15, 2025

Zohran Mamdani from the same interview: “I am in favor of defunding the police.”



This was in 2020, and he hasn’t changed one bit. pic.twitter.com/zwWG63KIUH — Jason Curtis Anderson 🇺🇸🎗️ (@JCAndersonNYC) June 11, 2025



He's called the NYPD "wicked" and called for its dismantlement. And yes, he's proposed using the city's already-crime-plagued subway system as a network of homeless shelters. Just look at this. Yes, it's real:

Leading NYC mayoral candidate: pic.twitter.com/xnaJWlJlu8 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 16, 2025



This man wants to run the largest city in America. Polling suggests he has a serious chance of winning. The New York Times editors write that they "do not believe that Mr. Mamdani deserves a spot on New Yorkers’ ballots. His experience is too thin, and his agenda reads like a turbocharged version of Mr. de Blasio’s." AOC, by contrast, is all in. She and her fellow Squad members want to see a fellow comrade in charge of New York City. As much as I loathe Andrew Cuomo -- and for very good reason -- because he's the only person standing between Mamdani and deeply destructive power, I'd vote for him next week if I were a New York City citizen, and I'd leave Mamdani off my ballot. For once, I'm aligned with the New York Times editorial board, which should offer a clue as to how uniquely terrible this candidate is.