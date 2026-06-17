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Tipsheet

Rep. Nellie Pou Cares More About Illegal Aliens Than American Citizens

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 17, 2026 10:00 AM
Rep. Nellie Pou Cares More About Illegal Aliens Than American Citizens
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Democratic Representative Nellie Pou seems determined to prove she cares more about illegal immigrants than the New Jersey citizens she represents, and Americans more broadly, having spent nearly her entire political career, dating back to her time in the state Senate, fighting against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

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That pattern has yet to change, as Pou recently rallied with protesters outside Delaney Hall, a private immigration detention facility where detainees have reportedly engaged in a hunger strike, citing mistreatment. Protests, and at times unrest, have engulfed the facility, with Democrats clashing with local and federal law enforcement while calling for the release of those being held inside.

Before being elected to Congress in 2024, Pou served in the New Jersey State Senate, where she built a record of opposing cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. In 2021, she helped pass legislation barring state and local law enforcement agencies from entering into, renewing, or extending agreements with federal immigration authorities aimed at detaining individuals for immigration violations. Pou continued that effort in 2022, co-sponsoring legislation that further restricted cooperation between state and local law enforcement and ICE, and backed another measure in 2024 that sought to prohibit New Jersey law enforcement agencies from cooperating with federal immigration authorities except where required by federal law.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

All as illegal aliens drained state taxpayers of roughly $7.3 billion annually.

Her anti-ICE crusade continued after she was elected to Congress. She voted against legislation that would allocate $70 billion to ICE and Customs and Border Protection, voted twice against Republicans' Working Families Tax Cut, and twice opposed the Laken Riley Act. She has also consistently voted against Republican-backed immigration and border security measures aimed at protecting all Americans from criminal illegal aliens.

“Radical, law enforcement-hating Democrat Nellie Pou has spent years undermining law enforcement and prioritizing dangerous criminals while leaving New Jerseyans out to dry," NRCC Spokeswoman Maureen O’Toole said in a statement. "It’s irresponsible, wrong, and voters deserve better.”

Rep. Pou is up for re-election this November in New Jersey's 9th Congressional District, where she will face Republican nominee and Clifton Councilwoman Rosie Pino.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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