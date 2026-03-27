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Watch This NJ Lawmaker Cut Through Gov. Sherill's Anti-ICE Law Like a Blowtorch Through Butter

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 27, 2026 7:00 AM
Watch This NJ Lawmaker Cut Through Gov. Sherill's Anti-ICE Law Like a Blowtorch Through Butter
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

All you can do here is laugh: a state telling a federal law enforcement agency how to operate. That’s not how any of this works. New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherill signed into law some piece of paper stating that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents can’t be masked or something, among other things. Lady, you can’t do that. Toilet paper used to wipe one’s a** is more useful than what you just signed. 

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Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia cut through this like a blowtorch through butter. She reminded Trenton that there is a thing called the Supremacy Clause. The governor cannot dictate to ICE how to operate. It’s just not how this works:

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GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NEW JERSEY

So, congratulations on getting high marks for political theater, Mikie, but ICE doesn’t have to obey, and they won’t. ICE is funded through 2029. The deportations will continue, especially in New Jersey. Even with this agency helping out TSA at our airports, TSA can still do its job.   

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