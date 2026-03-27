Watch This NJ Lawmaker Cut Through Gov. Sherill's Anti-ICE Law Like a Blowtorch Through Butter

All you can do here is laugh: a state telling a federal law enforcement agency how to operate. That’s not how any of this works. New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherill signed into law some piece of paper stating that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents can’t be masked or something, among other things. Lady, you can’t do that. Toilet paper used to wipe one’s a** is more useful than what you just signed.

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Donald Trump’s untrained, unaccountable, masked ICE agents are putting people in danger.



That’s why I just signed a package of legislation to keep our communities safe – strengthening trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve, banning ICE agents from wearing… pic.twitter.com/tTqYUKteeb — Governor Mikie Sherrill (@GovSherrillNJ) March 25, 2026

Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia cut through this like a blowtorch through butter. She reminded Trenton that there is a thing called the Supremacy Clause. The governor cannot dictate to ICE how to operate. It’s just not how this works:

It’s a sorry state of affairs when a former English teacher has to explain the Supremacy Clause to a room full of legislators who went to law school.



Some of you cut class, and it shows.https://t.co/sP8tdbSNqF https://t.co/8WDScH2Crw pic.twitter.com/2Z9tzPwHLt — Dawn Fantasia (@DawnFantasia_NJ) March 26, 2026

So, congratulations on getting high marks for political theater, Mikie, but ICE doesn’t have to obey, and they won’t. ICE is funded through 2029. The deportations will continue, especially in New Jersey. Even with this agency helping out TSA at our airports, TSA can still do its job.

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