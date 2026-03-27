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This Squad Member Called for Taxpayer-Funded Reparations for Illegal Immigrants

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 27, 2026 4:00 PM
This Squad Member Called for Taxpayer-Funded Reparations for Illegal Immigrants
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Progressive Congresswoman and member of The Squad, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), called for “some form of reparation” to be paid to illegal immigrants for the alleged “trauma” inflicted by ICE agents during President Trump’s nationwide deportation campaign. 

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It remains astonishing that Democrats label funding the Department of Homeland Security and its agencies as a waste of taxpayer dollars, yet have no issue using public funds to provide reparations to individuals who broke the law by entering the country illegally.

"We need real accountability, because at the end of the day, the people that have been inflicting this harm need to be prosecuted," Jayapal said. "They need to be brought before us, and they need to be held account for the trauma that they have created, and we are going to have to have some form of reparation."

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

While the move is likely more posturing than a serious policy that could gain traction, it highlights where some progressive Democrats stand when it comes to representing their constituents. Representatives like Jayapal appear more interested in representing illegal immigrants than the tax-paying Americans who determine the direction of the country. 

They also seem to forget that deporting criminal illegal immigrants was one of the least controversial policies championed by President Trump during his campaign, yet Democrats continue to act as if that weren’t the case.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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