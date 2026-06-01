Yeah, About That 'Hunger Strike' at Delaney Hall

The duel outside Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey, descended into chaos. It was a riot. We saw reporters assaulted, their phones stolen, and overall chaos. Eventually, the state police were called, but the anti-ICE movement must be shut down, which goes without saying, even though they can hold out for weeks. Independent reporters, like Nick Sortor, managed to get inside one of their tents: it’s stocked with plenty of supplies, again raising questions about who’s funding this circus.

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As the anti-ICE crusade ramps up outside, some detainees inside—which include what some call the scum of the Earth—were reportedly on a hunger strike. However, Jennie Taer from The Daily Wire revealed that it was all nonsense, as they’re eating chips and honey buns inside. The supposed strike was over visitation rights:

🚨 BREAKING: NJ POLICE HAVE LOST CONTROL —THEY’RE OVERWHELMED



VlOLENT CLASHES UNDERWAY



(One of my phones is now a casuaIty) pic.twitter.com/qMbW6hfqZ9 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 31, 2026

🚨 BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: I INFILTRATED the Antifa camp at Newark ICE with a hidden camera



Tens of THOUSANDS of dollars of equipment, food, and even RIOT EQUIPMENT has been supplied.



Hot food delivered every hour.



ARREST THE FUNDERS, AND THIS WILL STOP pic.twitter.com/n1af46yQGo — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 30, 2026

The Delaney Hall detainees engaging in a purported “hunger strike” are opting to not eat their regular meals while going to the commissary to purchase snacks instead, according to a source familiar with the situation. Meanwhile, activist groups are claiming that detainees are being fed spoiled food and meals contaminated with worms. Democratic New Jersey Rep. Frank Pallone recently called for the facility’s closure over concerns about possible retaliation against “hunger strikers,” “all because they were advocating for better food, access to basic medical care, and judicial hearings.” “Delaney Hall is a disgrace to our country,” he said. The source said the commissary snack store has seen an “increase in sales and detainees maxing out on items they can purchase weekly.” So-called hunger strikes like the one playing out at Delaney Hall are all too common in ICE detention centers and the playbook is usually the same, former ICE New York field office deputy director Scott Mechkowski told The Daily Wire. “I’ve seen real hunger strikes during my time as an ICE official, managing detention facilities. What’s happening at Delaney Hall is not a hunger strike,” Mechkowski said. “When detainees are buying up Honey Buns and Snickers bars, and those with money are helping others get snacks, that’s not a hunger strike, it’s just a publicity stunt,” he added. It’s all an illusion; that’s the Left’s game. Also, let’s stop framing Delaney Hall as our CECOT—it’s been there for years. So, shut it, Frank.

Now, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill is trying to do a victory lap, as visitation rights will be honored at a private facility for some 1,000 detainees. The Department of Homeland Security added that those rights were suspended because of the riots outside of the facility (via NY Post):

The Department of Homeland Security ripped New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill for claiming that she had solved a major issue behind the violent protests at the ICE detention center Delaney Hall in Newark Sunday. Sherrill announced that visitation rights for the 1,000 migrants who are being held at the privately run facility — one of the grievances that had led to a prolonged hunger strike by some detainees and clashes between anti-ICE protesters and feds. Instead, DHS officials claimed that visitation rights were restored after they were able to bring the violent protests under control — after Sherill and her allies fomented them. […] “We did not cave to the Governor’s demands. Visitation was suspended because the violent riots outside the facility made it unsafe for our officers, detainee’s families and lawyers to visit the facility,” a DHS spokesperson said in a statement. “With Delaney Hall secure, ICE operations continue as normal,” the spokesperson added. “To be clear: Visitation was only suspended because of violent riots. Now that we have a secure perimeter, visitation can resume.” Anti-ICE protests had engulfed Delaney Hall, an immigration detention facility in Newark since at least May 22.

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There’s a timeline here, governor. We can follow what’s going on.

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