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Bernie Sanders' Praise of CA's Wealth Tax Got a Community Note Dose of Reality

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Jul 31, 2026 11:00 AM
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Bernie Sanders' Praise of CA's Wealth Tax Got a Community Note Dose of Reality
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democrats believe all our money belongs to them. Sure, they focus on millionaires and billionaires ... for now. But when those millionaires and billionaires, who have the money to find lawyers and accountants to protect their wealth, or who just move away from the places that tax them, those taxes trickle down to the rest of us.

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That's because Democrats are socialists, and the destruction of the middle class is a stop on the road to full-blown communism. Democrats truly believe that the wealthy have to fund their schemes, including "free" healthcare, "free" childcare, food, housing, and education.

Bernie Sanders is probably the worst offender of this, but reality always destroys the socialists' arguments, as it did here.

Sanders bragged that if California's impending five percent billionaire wealth tax is approved, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg will be on the hook for $10.5 billion in taxes.

"Healthcare would be saved for three million low-income people," Sanders wrote. "Poor Mr. Zuckerberg would only have $200 billion left to feed his family. How will he survive?"

This snark coming from a guy who owns three houses is rich, but Sanders is too stupid to realize something: Zuckerberg left California for the friendly state of Florida.

So he will be paying no taxes in California.

Also, $10.5 billion divided among three million people is just $3,500 per person. How does that "save" healthcare for these people, unless they're all on hospice and about to die?

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The math isn't mathing.

For the same reason he won't fly commercial as he rails against oligarchs. He's a hypocrite.

That's coming. Bank on it.

Democrats know this. Making everyone but themselves poor is the point.

But never generous with his own.

That's intentional. He means illegal aliens, of course.

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"It’s striking a sitting U.S. Senator is pushing a tax that violates both the US Constitution and California’s own state constitution, where multiple European nations have already dropped it as a failure. This is a communist seizure of wealth and the senator says nothing about stopping literally trillions of dollars in fraud, waste and abuse in the US government," MacDonald wrote.

Notice how Sanders hasn't said a word about how many people's healthcare could have been "saved" by the $9 billion in fraud in Minnesota, and the billions in California, too.

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News Topics BERNIE SANDERS | CALIFORNIA | HEALTHCARE | SOCIALISM | TAXES
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