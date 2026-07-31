Bernie Sanders' Praise of CA's Wealth Tax Got a Community Note Dose of Reality

Democrats believe all our money belongs to them. Sure, they focus on millionaires and billionaires ... for now. But when those millionaires and billionaires, who have the money to find lawyers and accountants to protect their wealth, or who just move away from the places that tax them, those taxes trickle down to the rest of us.

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That's because Democrats are socialists, and the destruction of the middle class is a stop on the road to full-blown communism. Democrats truly believe that the wealthy have to fund their schemes, including "free" healthcare, "free" childcare, food, housing, and education.

Bernie Sanders is probably the worst offender of this, but reality always destroys the socialists' arguments, as it did here.

Sanders bragged that if California's impending five percent billionaire wealth tax is approved, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg will be on the hook for $10.5 billion in taxes.

"Healthcare would be saved for three million low-income people," Sanders wrote. "Poor Mr. Zuckerberg would only have $200 billion left to feed his family. How will he survive?"

If voters in California approve the 5% billionaire wealth tax in November, Mark Zuckerberg would owe $10.5 billion in taxes & healthcare would be saved for 3 million low-income people.



Poor Mr. Zuckerberg would only have $200 billion left to feed his family. How will he survive? — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 30, 2026

This snark coming from a guy who owns three houses is rich, but Sanders is too stupid to realize something: Zuckerberg left California for the friendly state of Florida.

So he will be paying no taxes in California.

Also, $10.5 billion divided among three million people is just $3,500 per person. How does that "save" healthcare for these people, unless they're all on hospice and about to die?

The math isn't mathing.

You personally own 3 homes.



Why havent you given up your other 2 homes so people can have healthcare?



Stealing from people is immoral and evil, regardless of how good your intentions are.



We know you dont believe in this because YOU are doing what you preach. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) July 30, 2026

For the same reason he won't fly commercial as he rails against oligarchs. He's a hypocrite.

Since Zuck already left, the next logical step for tyrannical socialists is to make it illegal to leave. — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) July 30, 2026

That's coming. Bank on it.

Dear Bernie, who doesn’t understand Economics:



Mark Zuckerberg has less than 1% in liquid assets. Meaning he would have to dump at least 19 million shares of $META, crashing the stock and hurting retirees.



Why do you hate retirees, Bernie? Because you’re already a millionaire? — David Burke 🇺🇸 (@ConservativeTht) July 30, 2026

Democrats know this. Making everyone but themselves poor is the point.

You should never underestimate the good Senator's ability to be generous with other people's time and money. https://t.co/l6ppJeUjkF — US Oil & Gas Association (@US_OGA) July 30, 2026

But never generous with his own.

Notice Bernie says ‘people,’ not Californians. Not Americans.



People.



That was a choice. https://t.co/C2SZfloyHf — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 30, 2026

That's intentional. He means illegal aliens, of course.

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It’s striking a sitting U.S. Senator is pushing a tax that violates both the US Constitution and California’s own state constitution, where multiple European nations have already dropped it as a failure. This is a communist seizure of wealth and the senator says nothing about… https://t.co/DN3XWgNGxQ — Elizabeth MacDonald (@LizMacDonaldFOX) July 30, 2026

"It’s striking a sitting U.S. Senator is pushing a tax that violates both the US Constitution and California’s own state constitution, where multiple European nations have already dropped it as a failure. This is a communist seizure of wealth and the senator says nothing about stopping literally trillions of dollars in fraud, waste and abuse in the US government," MacDonald wrote.

Notice how Sanders hasn't said a word about how many people's healthcare could have been "saved" by the $9 billion in fraud in Minnesota, and the billions in California, too.

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