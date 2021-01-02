Media Legend Larry King Hospitalized, Tests Positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus

Larry King, 87, has been hospitalized in Los Angeles, California, where the broadcasting legend tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus. King is best known for hosting "Larry King Live" on CNN for more than a quarter-century.

Roger Friedman off Showbiz411 reports that King has been hospitalized for 10 days.

(Via Showbiz411)

His wife of 23 years, Shawn King — yes, they are apparently still legally married, and on very good terms — and their two sons, Chance and Cannon– are not allowed to visit him. But they are in constant contact with the hospital and doctors monitoring Larry’s condition. This has been a terrible year for King. In 2020, he lost two of his adult children, Andy (who was adopted) and daughter Chaia. Besides Chance and Cannon he still has an older son, Larry Jr. Even though people who see Larry now in his infomercials, etc may not realize it, Larry was A FORCE to be reckoned with for 20 or 30 years. At one point in the 80s, 90s, and early 00s, Larry’s 9pm CNN show was Ground Zero every night for the most riveting, on topic interview of the day. If something had happened that day with a movie star or singer, they’d been on there that night. Everyone tuned in. His power and reach were unparalleled. If anyone can beat COVID, it’s Larry. Just give him a bagel with a shmear from Nate n Al’s with some matzoh ball soup. He’ll be back to normal in minutes. God bless, Larry!

King has survived serious health problems in the past, undergoing quintuple-bypass surgery following a major heart attack in Feb. 1987. King underwent subsequent surgery after a cancerous tumor was discovered in his lungs during an examination in 2017. King revealed he had suffered a stroke in Mar. 2019 and spent several weeks in a coma. In April of that year, King had stents inserted during an angioplasty.

Following his stroke in 2019, King told Frank Buckley Interviews that he contemplated suicide.

"I thought I was just going to bite the bullet. I didn’t want to live this way," said King in Jan. 2020. "I didn’t want to live dependent on others. I’ve had a full career. There is nothing I could add to it except just to do more. And I thought…I don’t know how to commit suicide. How do you commit suicide?"

King has hosted Politicking with Larry King, a weekly political talk show that premiered in Jun. 2013.

A spate of celebrities have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and a few have reportedly died from the virus.

In December, country music legend Charley Pride passed away at the age of 86. The pioneering black country music star, who had over two dozen number one hits, died in Dallas, Texas, from complications resulting from COVID-19, according to representatives of the singer.

In Jul. 2020, Herman Cain, the former Republican presidential candidate and co-chair of Black Voices for Trump, passed away from complications of COVID-19. He was 74.

Still, many more celebrities and millions of Americans have recovered from the virus, including a 102-year-old New York woman, twice.

Prayers to King for a speedy recovery.