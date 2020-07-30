BREAKING: Herman Cain Has Died of Coronavirus

Herman Cain, the former CEO of Godfather's Pizza and 2012 presidential candidate, has died. Cain contracted the coronavirus at Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally, so expect a lot of concern trolling from the liberal media in the coming hours, which compounds this tragic event. Cain was known for his triple nine plan (aka “9-9-9 plan”) when he ran for the Republican nomination for president, which involved a nine percent personal income tax, a nine percent corporate tax, and a nine percent federal sales tax. His campaign did face allegations of sexual misconduct, which helped sow the seeds for his failed presidential bid. He later became a radio host and commentator.

His death was announced on his website earlier this morning (via Herman Cain):

You’re never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning. But we have no choice but to seek and find God’s strength and comfort to deal with it. Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away. He’s entering the presence of the Savior he’s served as an associate minister at Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta for, and preparing for his reward. Romans 2:6-7 says: “God ‘will repay each person according to what they have done.’ To those who by persistence in doing good seek glory, honor and immortality, he will give eternal life.” By that measure, we expect the boss is in for some kind of welcome, because all of us who knew him are well aware of how much good he did. Let me deal with some of the particulars of the last few weeks. We knew when he was first hospitalized with COVID-19 that this was going to be a rough fight. He had trouble breathing and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. We all prayed that the initial meds they gave him would get his breathing back to normal, but it became clear pretty quickly that he was in for a battle. We didn’t release detailed updates on his condition to the public or to the media because neither his family nor we thought there was any reason for that.

Rest in peace, Mr. Cain.

Sadly, I fear the reaction to his death from the liberal media will be nothing short of atrocious.

And it's starting...