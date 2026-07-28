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Guess What Happened to the WI Brewery That Vowed Free Beer If Trump Died

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 28, 2026 4:00 PM
Guess What Happened to the WI Brewery That Vowed Free Beer If Trump Died
AP Photo/Dave Martin, File

Kirk Bangstad, owner of the Minocqua Brewing Company, has made quite a name for himself in Wisconsin politics, and not in a good way. Last September, Bangstad celebrated the death of Charlie Kirk by saying "my heart is hard for men like Charlie Kirk because I spend all my empathetic reserves ... for folks who are hurting because of men like Charlie Kirk." He also called Kirk's funeral "propaganda" and said "may his soul never find peace." He also threatened to perform a citizen's arrest of Elon Musk and sued to keep Trump off Wisconsin's ballot in 2024.

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This past April, Bangstad posted on Facebook that he would offer free beer to customers if someone successfully assassinated President Trump. That promise came after the failed assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. He also used the SPLC's "Hate List" to target Moms For Liberty and conservative school board candidates. Bangstad also doxxed a Secret Service Agent who contacted him following the free beer promise.

That wasn't Bangstad's first brush with the law, either. Last June, he was charged with harassment of Gregg Walker, the publisher of the Lakeland Times. Bangstad also lost his conditional use permit for his brewery's Minocqua location but opened the location anyway, receiving more than a dozen tickets between May and June of last year.

Now the Wisconsin Department of Revenue is moving to revoke Bangstad's brewing permit on August 4.

Here's more:

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue is moving to revoke Minocqua Brewing Company’s brewing permit on Aug. 4, according to a letter sent to owner Kirk Bangstad.

Bangstad, the self-described progressive activist and failed 2026 Democratic gubernatorial candidate known for his politically charged beers and outspoken social media rhetoric celebrating a foiled assassination attempt on President Donald Trump, called the move an “absurd act of heavy-handedness.” He promised to fight back, saying, “They’ll have to pry me out of my taprooms before I stop selling beer to thirsty progressives who come to visit us.”

The revocation notice comes after agents seized about $25,000 worth of canned beer from the brewery’s Minocqua and Madison taprooms on June 11. The Department of Revenue said the beer was brewed under contract in Illinois and sold in Wisconsin without the required permits or payment of state excise taxes, which Bangstad estimated at around $500.

Bangstad has claimed he attempted to pay the taxes but was prevented by the agency during months of talks. The Department of Revenue called the case an “active law enforcement action” stemming from a 2025 complaint and ongoing compliance discussions.

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP TAXES TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WISCONSIN WOKE

Incredible. A guy who supports progressives vowing to raise taxes on the rich and businesses wasn't paying taxes. Color us shocked.

Richly deserved.

Oh, he'll blame President Trump and MAGA for this.

What a deranged thing to promise: free beer if the President dies.

Bangstad vows to fight this revocation. Meanwhile, it's nice to see that no one is, in fact, above the law.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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