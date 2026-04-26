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Tipsheet

Wisconsin Brewery Laments Failed Assassination Attempt Against Trump With Sick Promise to Customers

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 26, 2026 1:00 PM
Wisconsin Brewery Laments Failed Assassination Attempt Against Trump With Sick Promise to Customers
AP Photo/Dave Martin, File

This isn't the first time we've written about Kirk Bangstad and his Minocqua Brewing Company in Wisconsin. Bangstad is an avowed, vocal Leftist who celebrated the death of Charlie Kirk last fall, and even threatened to perform a citizen's arrest of Elon Musk. Last night, Bangstad was gushing over the failed assassination attempt targeting Trump administration officials, and he vowed free beer for customers if someone kills the President.

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This is sick and twisted.

Bangstad has also run for office in Wisconsin.

In 2024, he sued to keep President Trump off the ballot.

That measure ultimately failed and Donald Trump won Wisconsin in 2024.

The Facebook post was full of likeminded individuals wishing death on the President and Republicans, too. 

And Bangstad is selling assassination chic merchandise, too.

Yes, it is.

This writer reported the post, and Facebook said it did not violate their community standards.

And several prominent Wisconsin Democrats, including Francesca Hong, the frontrunner in the Democratic primary, have worked with Bangstad.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WISCONSIN WOKE

This is who the Left is, and this is who the Wisconsin Democrats agree with and support. Republican candidate for Governor, Tom Tiffany, called the post "deranged."

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"This is deranged and beneath our state," Tiffany wrote on X. "Wisconsin, let's unite in rejecting this garbage."

And, as of an hour ago, not a single Wisconsin Democrat has condemned this. 

November is coming.

Editor’s Note: Democrats continue to put our nation's national security at risk simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported.

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