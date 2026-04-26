Wisconsin Brewery Laments Failed Assassination Attempt Against Trump With Sick Promise to Customers

This isn't the first time we've written about Kirk Bangstad and his Minocqua Brewing Company in Wisconsin. Bangstad is an avowed, vocal Leftist who celebrated the death of Charlie Kirk last fall, and even threatened to perform a citizen's arrest of Elon Musk. Last night, Bangstad was gushing over the failed assassination attempt targeting Trump administration officials, and he vowed free beer for customers if someone kills the President.

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This brewery in Wisconsin is gushing over the assassination attempt.



These people want us dead. pic.twitter.com/Hf4x99Dq1i — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 26, 2026

This is sick and twisted.

Bangstad has also run for office in Wisconsin.

The owner of this brewery is running for office as a Democrat. pic.twitter.com/NNlEegCVUy — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 26, 2026

In 2024, he sued to keep President Trump off the ballot.

That measure ultimately failed and Donald Trump won Wisconsin in 2024.

The Facebook post was full of likeminded individuals wishing death on the President and Republicans, too.

There are hundreds of comments like this, and the owner of the brewery is liking all of them. pic.twitter.com/vFfWlXsMJL — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 26, 2026

And Bangstad is selling assassination chic merchandise, too.

Now the brewery is trying to sell merch hoping that President Trump is assassinated.



Legitimately evil. pic.twitter.com/QfjyblhHmA — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 26, 2026

Yes, it is.

This writer reported the post, and Facebook said it did not violate their community standards.

And several prominent Wisconsin Democrats, including Francesca Hong, the frontrunner in the Democratic primary, have worked with Bangstad.

.@RebeccaforWI worked for this reprehensible scum, and that is exactly what he is.



This is shocking and she needs to answer for this now.



Unfit for office, both of them. https://t.co/o6Zw6BFadZ pic.twitter.com/6iIMv1Z48J — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) April 26, 2026

Tom Tiffany’s Democrat opponent, Francesca Hong loves the brewery owner by the way.



They did a podcast together.



She’s currently the leading candidate for the Democrat nomination. https://t.co/JxAYJ5IIiv pic.twitter.com/wnEeGePUIu — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 26, 2026

HOLY CR*P 🚨 This brewery called Minocqua Brewing Company in Wisconsin upset that Donald Trump didn’t get assassinated tonight is owned by Kirk Bangstad



Kirk Bangstad is a Democrat who ran for Wisconsin State Assembly



He founded a Democrat Super PAC that raised millions to… pic.twitter.com/WFAZ2pZtkB — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) April 26, 2026

This is who the Left is, and this is who the Wisconsin Democrats agree with and support. Republican candidate for Governor, Tom Tiffany, called the post "deranged."

This is deranged and beneath our state.



Wisconsin, let’s unite in rejecting this garbage. — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) April 26, 2026

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"This is deranged and beneath our state," Tiffany wrote on X. "Wisconsin, let's unite in rejecting this garbage."

And, as of an hour ago, not a single Wisconsin Democrat has condemned this.

It’s been over 12 hours now since this post and not a single dem candidate has for Governor has condemned this. It tells you everything you need to know about @FrancescaHongWI, @TheOtherMandela, @saraforwi, @MissyforWI, @joeltbrennan, @keldahelenroys. Only @DavidCCrowley made a… pic.twitter.com/TxklrM4vtc — Chad Doran (@doranchad) April 26, 2026

November is coming.

Editor’s Note: Democrats continue to put our nation's national security at risk simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported.

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