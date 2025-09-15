The National Guard is Headed to Another Crime Ridden City
Woke Wisconsin Brewery Is Begging for the Bud Light Treatment

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 15, 2025 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Michael Conroy

It's been incredibly revealing to see Leftists not only mock the death of Charlie Kirk, but to celebrate it and demand even more violence against conservatives.

In Wisconsin, the owner of the Minocqua Brewing Company has joined the growing list of Leftists who showed their true colors:

The entire post reads:

Hi folks,
Kirk here from the Minocqua Brewing Company. I had a draft already written for today’s post, but I threw it out because I wanted to write about Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Here goes…

Every time a kid got killed over the last 20 years in school shooting, my heart broke a little.

Every time I heard the twisted lie that guns weren’t the problem by every right-wing talking head immediately after a school shooting, my broken heart hardened a little.

When it comes to finding empathy for a guy whose purported mission was to manipulate our kids to embrace hate, along with teaching them to double down on gun-lust after every mass shooting, I simply don’t have it.

My heart is hard for men like Charlie Kirk simply because I spend all my empathetic reserves trying to keep it soft for folks who are hurting because of men like Charlie Kirk.

So F*** Charlie Kirk. Thoughts and prayers. Fix our guns laws DESPITE the fact that he wanted them broken. He didn’t deserve to die, just like all those kids didn’t deserve to die. Time to move on. His assassination is only worth about 6 sentences of my time.

I choose to spend my energy fighting for an America where men like Charlie Kirk are pushed back into their basements because Christian nationalistic bigotry is no longer socially acceptable.

That’s why I sell progressive beer.

That’s why I created the Minocqua Marketplace, which gives businesses who refuse to support right-wing extremism a platform to thrive, and gives consumers a way to collectively starve fascism.

That’s why I’ve built two taprooms in Wisconsin that encourage progressives with only a little empathy left to give to fill each other’s buckets with hope and art.

That’s why I raise money for my Super PAC--so we can throw sand in the gears of ICE and buy enough ads to beat back fascism in the 2026 election.

That’s where I choose to spend my time. And that choice is what keeps my now-compartmentalized heart a little softer.

He seems lovely.

This isn't Bangstad's first foray into politics. During Wisconsin's spring state Supreme Court race, Elon Musk attended a rally for conservative candidate Brad Schimel. Bangstad wanted to stage a citizen's arrest of Musk.

Bangstad posted on Facebook that Musk "should be arrested on the spot given that he’s broken Wisconsin law" and "If our judges won't do it, somebody must. It is crystal clear he has already broken the law by promising money to people in exchange for votes--thus making massive headlines and illegally interfering in our elections."

In June of this year, Bangstad was charged with harassment of Gregg Walker, publisher of the Lakeland Times newspaper. Wisconsin Public Radio (WPR) reported:

In recent years, as Bangstad has built an online following for his lengthy, pugilistic social media essays, Walker has been a frequent target. In 2023, Bangstad was found liable for defamation in a lawsuit filed by Walker. Among other findings, the jury found Bangstad defamed Walker when Bangstad falsely claimed in an online essay that Walker had left his own brother to die in a hunting accident in order to inherit the family business. The $750,000 judgment was believed to be the largest defamation penalty in state history; Bangstad ultimately paid about $50,000 of his own money in a settlement, while his insurance companies paid $530,000.

In October, Bangstad was charged with criminal defamation after he continued to post online about Walker. In February, Walker sued Bangstad again, alleging Bangstad invaded Walker’s privacy by using Walker’s face on Bangstad’s commercial products. That case is still pending.

In a video posted online Saturday evening, Bangstad said he was giving a “political speech” at a beer tasting Friday when Walker exited the building across the street from Minocqua Brewing Company. Bangstad said shortly after he spoke about how Walker is part of the conservative opposition to him, police arrested him and others who were present at the protest.

WPR also reported in April of this year that Bangstad lost his conditional use permit for the brewery’s Minocqua location, but opened it for business anyway. Between mid-May and June, Bangstad received a dozen tickets related to that permit.

Seems some people believe they are above the law, huh?

Wisconsin residents drink about 30-35 gallons of beer per adult per year. With such a large market, Wisconsinites deserve to know where Minocqua Brewing stands and how it feels about consumers. 

CHARLIE KIRK GUN CONTROL GUN VIOLENCE WISCONSIN

