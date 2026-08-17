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Exclusive: Democrat Bobby Pulido Joked About Being a 'Gay Sailor' in Past Social Media Posts

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Aug 17, 2026 8:00 PM
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Exclusive: Democrat Bobby Pulido Joked About Being a 'Gay Sailor' in Past Social Media Posts
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Editor’s Note: This article contains graphic language.

For Republicans, Democrat Bobby Pulido’s social media history is the gift that keeps on giving. Countless scandals have arisen for the Democrat as a result of his social media practices, with the latest being a series of homophobic and racial slurs found by NBC News. 

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Now, Townhall has discovered multiple homoerotic posts made by Pulido over a number of years.

In a 2014 Spanish language post, Pulido claimed that he would check the profile photos of social media accounts he was interested in following for shirtless photos because he “[saw] it as f*****g wild.”

In 2012, he claimed that he looked “like a gay sailor,” but clarified that he was neither a sailor nor gay. He further stated that he has “too much shine.” He would also post in 2014 joking about how calling another man “baby” doesn't “mean you're gay.”

A 2015 post from Pulido showed Facebook messages where he claimed to have discovered “the gay version of Tisidro” without explanation.” Translations of the Spanish language messages are extremely graphic, with numerous mentions of sexual acts. Pulido would also post about an unnamed individual looking at his “bulge” in 2017.

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In 2014, Pulido would post a photo of an unknown individual’s backside while claiming it was a female friend who needed a romantic partner, drawing speculation that the person pictured may have been Pulido himself.

Despite the litany of questionable content, Pulido has repeatedly insisted that he is not a homosexual. After releasing a music video that featured Pulido cross-dressing and engaging in public masturbation, Pulido reportedly swore to his father that he “wasn't gay.”

Pulido, a Democrat running for Congress in Texas’s 15th District, has gained national support from Democrats who are seeking to unseat Republican Monica De La Cruz in November.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | TEXAS
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