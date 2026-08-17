Exclusive: Democrat Bobby Pulido Joked About Being a 'Gay Sailor' in Past Social Media Posts

Editor’s Note: This article contains graphic language.

For Republicans, Democrat Bobby Pulido’s social media history is the gift that keeps on giving. Countless scandals have arisen for the Democrat as a result of his social media practices, with the latest being a series of homophobic and racial slurs found by NBC News.

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Now, Townhall has discovered multiple homoerotic posts made by Pulido over a number of years.

In a 2014 Spanish language post, Pulido claimed that he would check the profile photos of social media accounts he was interested in following for shirtless photos because he “[saw] it as f*****g wild.”

No se que criterio tengo para seguir a alguien, pero si eres hombre y tu avatar es una foto de ti sin camisa, lo veo cabrón.. — Bobby Pulido (@bobbypulido425) March 7, 2014

In 2012, he claimed that he looked “like a gay sailor,” but clarified that he was neither a sailor nor gay. He further stated that he has “too much shine.” He would also post in 2014 joking about how calling another man “baby” doesn't “mean you're gay.”

La neta si me veo como marinero gay, jaja pero no soy marinero, ni soy gay. Too much shine! Jaja — Bobby Pulido (@bobbypulido425) November 1, 2012

#DeHiletradoAprendí que si le dices bebé a otro hombre, no quiere decir que eres gay... — Bobby Pulido (@bobbypulido425) August 28, 2014

A 2015 post from Pulido showed Facebook messages where he claimed to have discovered “the gay version of Tisidro” without explanation.” Translations of the Spanish language messages are extremely graphic, with numerous mentions of sexual acts. Pulido would also post about an unnamed individual looking at his “bulge” in 2017.

Mientras tanto en mi Facebook encontré al tisidro versión gay... pic.twitter.com/zgLdC5TKlQ — Bobby Pulido (@bobbypulido425) January 17, 2015

Si en twitter me hostigan por ver mi “bulto” se puede considerar acoso sexual? — Bobby Pulido (@bobbypulido425) December 1, 2017

In 2014, Pulido would post a photo of an unknown individual’s backside while claiming it was a female friend who needed a romantic partner, drawing speculation that the person pictured may have been Pulido himself.

Estoy buscando un novio para mi amiga. Aquí está una foto de su mejor perfil. Ahí me avisan se les interesa.. pic.twitter.com/DrmLZAP5Sx — Bobby Pulido (@bobbypulido425) December 28, 2014

Despite the litany of questionable content, Pulido has repeatedly insisted that he is not a homosexual. After releasing a music video that featured Pulido cross-dressing and engaging in public masturbation, Pulido reportedly swore to his father that he “wasn't gay.”

Pulido, a Democrat running for Congress in Texas’s 15th District, has gained national support from Democrats who are seeking to unseat Republican Monica De La Cruz in November.

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