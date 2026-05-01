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Tipsheet

Did This Leftist Wisconsin Brewery Owner Just Commit a Serious Crime?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 01, 2026 9:30 AM
Did This Leftist Wisconsin Brewery Owner Just Commit a Serious Crime?
AP Photo/Dave Martin, File

After last week's failed assassination attempt against President Trump, Wisconsin brewery owner and notorious Leftist Kirk Bangstad posted on Facebook that his business, Minocqua Brewing Company, would give free beer to customers if President Trump were killed. Despite multiple reports, Facebook said the post didn't violate its Community Standards, but it did apparently land Bangstad on the radar of federal law enforcement.

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Bangstad reportedly received a call from the Secret Service and, instead of taking it seriously, decided it would be a good idea to share that agent's phone number on the company's Facebook page, encouraging his supporters to call the agent.

"This is the voicemail they left me. Can't attach the actual audio, working fast here," Bangstad wrote on X. He then shared the voicemail with the agent's phone number, which was redacted in the Hartland Post's image.

"Call this number and ask this Secret Service agent to stand down and honor his oath to his country," Bangstad added at the end.

The Secret Service has an oath to protect the President. Bangstad encouraged violence against the President. They're honoring their oath.

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP FACEBOOK TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WISCONSIN

It's possible.

He's very dangerous. He's targeted Moms for Liberty and conservative school board members, using the Southern Poverty Law Center's "hate list" to do it.

No, he's not.

Apparently. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is not someone you want to mess with.

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He thinks he can hide behind his Leftist bona fides.

That's exactly what Bangstad intended to do, and I bet some of his followers did actually call the Secret Service agent to harass him.

And now you understand why Democrats want to unmask ICE agents — so they can do exactly this. This cannot be tolerated, and we hope the feds have their eyes on the situation.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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