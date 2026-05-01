Did This Leftist Wisconsin Brewery Owner Just Commit a Serious Crime?

After last week's failed assassination attempt against President Trump, Wisconsin brewery owner and notorious Leftist Kirk Bangstad posted on Facebook that his business, Minocqua Brewing Company, would give free beer to customers if President Trump were killed. Despite multiple reports, Facebook said the post didn't violate its Community Standards, but it did apparently land Bangstad on the radar of federal law enforcement.

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Bangstad reportedly received a call from the Secret Service and, instead of taking it seriously, decided it would be a good idea to share that agent's phone number on the company's Facebook page, encouraging his supporters to call the agent.

Minocqua Brewing Company owner Kirk Bangstad has potentially committed a serious federal crime by posting a Secret Service agent's cell phone number and telling his followers to call the agent and tell him to "stand down" from the investigation into Bangstad.… pic.twitter.com/hulJQXqqtT — The Heartland Post (@HeartlandPostWI) April 30, 2026

"This is the voicemail they left me. Can't attach the actual audio, working fast here," Bangstad wrote on X. He then shared the voicemail with the agent's phone number, which was redacted in the Hartland Post's image.

"Call this number and ask this Secret Service agent to stand down and honor his oath to his country," Bangstad added at the end.

The Secret Service has an oath to protect the President. Bangstad encouraged violence against the President. They're honoring their oath.

I would think that offering a financial good for the death of a president would be kind of illegal too. — Passably Affable (@tbrusletten) May 1, 2026

It's possible.

What a dangerous guy. — Lisa (@politeracy) May 1, 2026

He's very dangerous. He's targeted Moms for Liberty and conservative school board members, using the Southern Poverty Law Center's "hate list" to do it.

Uh yeah, this is illegal in multiple ways. This guy certainly isn’t the brightest crayon in the box. https://t.co/Q1ygVxpL0J — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 1, 2026

No, he's not.

This man is on a generational run and Kirk decided now was a good time to act silly? https://t.co/b15AKCZ8G9 pic.twitter.com/z3L6p5wpAr — Shadow Governor Vos (@Robin_Vos_Stan) April 30, 2026

Apparently. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is not someone you want to mess with.

I said earl this week that Bangstad's 'free beer' post was likely not enough to get him into real trouble with the feds. This, however... This guy is the king of playing stupid games. https://t.co/mEEzvXzraE — BenYount1130 (@yount1130) May 1, 2026

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He thinks he can hide behind his Leftist bona fides.

“Bangstad’s post makes it clear that his intent in publishing the agent’s private cell phone number is to incite his followers to intimidate the agent into dropping the investigation into Bangstad.” https://t.co/PtuxhGg7xp — Patrick McIlheran (@PaddyMacMke) May 1, 2026

That's exactly what Bangstad intended to do, and I bet some of his followers did actually call the Secret Service agent to harass him.

And now you understand why Democrats want to unmask ICE agents — so they can do exactly this. This cannot be tolerated, and we hope the feds have their eyes on the situation.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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