Progressive WI Brewery Used SPLC's 'Hate List' to Target Moms for Liberty, School Board Races

Yesterday we told you about Kirk Bangstad and his Minocqua Brewing Company. Bangstad is a Leftist who supports Wisconsin Democrats, including the Democrats' gubernatorial frontrunner Francesca Hong and Congressional candidate Rebecca Cooke. Bangstad lamented the fact that Cole Allen didn't assassinate President Trump at Saturday's White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD) and promised free beer if a "resistance" member does murder the President one day.

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But that's not the only thing Bangstad has done. Using his business and a PAC, Bangstad launched attacks on the Moms for Liberty group in Wisconsin and against various individuals running for school boards.

🚨The same Minocqua Brewing Company who mocked an attempted assassination of President Trump.



Has waged political war against the conservative moms in @Moms4Liberty.



The owner has specifically targeted us by publishing names, funding social media campaigns, organizing… pic.twitter.com/a8PTwvDiki — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) April 26, 2026

Bangstad used the SPLC as his source for these attacks, too.

📣The Minocqua Brewing Co actually cited SPLC lies & smears to justify their hateful attacks on women. pic.twitter.com/A2bHobOsYy — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) April 26, 2026

"According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, 'Moms for Liberty is a far-right organization that engages in anti-student inclusion activities and self-identifies as part of the modern parental rights movement ... they oppose LGBTQ+ and racially inclusive school curriculum, and have advocated book bans,'" the post reads.

That PAC supports radical Leftists and communism.

The Minocqua Brewing Company ❤️’s Drag Queen Storytelling, and the PAC they use to Influence elections supports only the most radical leftists, because communism. pic.twitter.com/Vl5ziQQBrO — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) April 26, 2026

It also opposes school choice.

The owner of the Minocqua Brewing Company HATES school choice. He is 💯 behind radical teachers unions. pic.twitter.com/hJh3xNPEtE — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) April 26, 2026

Last year, he tried to convince his followers to disrupt Fourth of July celebratoins.

The Minocqua Brewing Company owner who posted disappointment that President Trump survived another assassination attempt, also urged protestors to disrupt & cancel 4th of July celebrations across Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/oxm4Mn0ieS — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) April 26, 2026

Just two weeks ago, Bangstad also pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct in court.

Oh yeah, he's running for office now too🤮🤣 pic.twitter.com/0Brrcup2rz — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) April 26, 2026

Moms for Liberty is not taking this sitting down.

SPLC labels → picked up by activists → used to target parents.



The Minocqua Brewing Company followed the script, echoing SPLC claims in PAC-backed campaigns against moms.



Call it what it is: political weaponization. https://t.co/pV8XNP7eHo — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) April 26, 2026

This is absolutely political weaponization.

WOW. The Minoqua Brewing Company waged a ground offensive against regular moms. Why would the owner of a brewing company do all of this for school board races…it seems that powerful forces on the far left think these local races are very important💡 pic.twitter.com/aLCaCjipIL — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) April 26, 2026

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They're right. These local races, often ignored, are important. That's how Leftists have gained a stranglehold on our schools and other institutions. Then they enact radical polices in our schools and local governments.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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