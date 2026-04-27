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Tipsheet

Progressive WI Brewery Used SPLC's 'Hate List' to Target Moms for Liberty, School Board Races

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 27, 2026 10:00 AM
Progressive WI Brewery Used SPLC's 'Hate List' to Target Moms for Liberty, School Board Races
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Yesterday we told you about Kirk Bangstad and his Minocqua Brewing Company. Bangstad is a Leftist who supports Wisconsin Democrats, including the Democrats' gubernatorial frontrunner Francesca Hong and Congressional candidate Rebecca Cooke. Bangstad lamented the fact that Cole Allen didn't assassinate President Trump at Saturday's White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD) and promised free beer if a "resistance" member does murder the President one day.

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But that's not the only thing Bangstad has done. Using his business and a PAC, Bangstad launched attacks on the Moms for Liberty group in Wisconsin and against various individuals running for school boards.

Bangstad used the SPLC as his source for these attacks, too.

"According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, 'Moms for Liberty is a far-right organization that engages in anti-student inclusion activities and self-identifies as part of the modern parental rights movement ... they oppose LGBTQ+ and racially inclusive school curriculum, and have advocated book bans,'" the post reads.

That PAC supports radical Leftists and communism.

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It also opposes school choice.

Last year, he tried to convince his followers to disrupt Fourth of July celebratoins.

Just two weeks ago, Bangstad also pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct in court.

Moms for Liberty is not taking this sitting down.

This is absolutely political weaponization.

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They're right. These local races, often ignored, are important. That's how Leftists have gained a stranglehold on our schools and other institutions. Then they enact radical polices in our schools and local governments.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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