Leftist Brewery Owner Who Promised Free Beer for Trump's Assassination Is Attempting a Career Change

The Wisconsin governor's race is well underway, and while the Republicans have coalesced around Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany, the Democratic primary is going to be ugly and brutal.

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But it will be entertaining, because Kirk Bangstad, the Letist owner of Minocqua Brewing Company, has just thrown his hat in the ring.

BREAKING: Disgraced Minocqua Brewing Company owner Kirk Bangstad has announced a run for governor of Wisconsin as a Democrat. pic.twitter.com/g6JgHCuEwT — The Heartland Post (@HeartlandPostWI) May 2, 2026

Simply incredible. Bangstad has been arrested in the past, and may have committed a serious crime in publishing the phone number of the Secret Service agent who contacted him after he posted an offer of free beer if President Trump is assassinated.

You know he's got a ton of support when even the front row of folding chairs at his announcement isn't filled. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) May 2, 2026

Feel the momentum.

BREAKING: Kirk Bangstad, the far-left owner of Monocqua Brewing Company who's been arrested multiple times and wants Trump to be assassinated, is now running for governor of Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/JnFpOdTWzF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 4, 2026

That's the state of the Democrats in Wisconsin.

Any comment, @WisDems? You guys going to donate to his Scam PAC or what? https://t.co/6dvOAdO5jJ — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) May 2, 2026

Would not surprise us if some people did.

Why are @WisDems ignoring Kirk Bangstad's gubernatorial run at all costs? Because he IS their voter base and they are deeply embarrassed of how crazy and stupid that base has become. https://t.co/6rof17ddyR — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) May 4, 2026

The Wisconsin Democrats are this unhinged, and Bangstad is a perfect example of their base. And this poses a problem for them, because other Democrats are defending Bangstad.

8th Congressional District Democrats BAN trans candidate from speaking at convention following posts defending Minocqua Brewing Company owner Kirk Bangstad's comments on Trump assassination attempt.https://t.co/cKzTLetaYx pic.twitter.com/wk41o6EYCv — The Heartland Post (@HeartlandPostWI) May 2, 2026

Remember, President Trump won Wisconsin in 2024. Republicans control both chambers of the state legislature. While the Democratic Party, both nationally and in the state, move further Left, voters aren't going to follow them.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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