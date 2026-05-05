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Tipsheet

Leftist Brewery Owner Who Promised Free Beer for Trump's Assassination Is Attempting a Career Change

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 05, 2026 12:30 PM
Leftist Brewery Owner Who Promised Free Beer for Trump's Assassination Is Attempting a Career Change
AP Photo/Dave Martin, File

The Wisconsin governor's race is well underway, and while the Republicans have coalesced around Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany, the Democratic primary is going to be ugly and brutal. 

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But it will be entertaining, because Kirk Bangstad, the Letist owner of Minocqua Brewing Company, has just thrown his hat in the ring.

Simply incredible. Bangstad has been arrested in the past, and may have committed a serious crime in publishing the phone number of the Secret Service agent who contacted him after he posted an offer of free beer if President Trump is assassinated.

Feel the momentum.

That's the state of the Democrats in Wisconsin.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP LIBS OF TIKTOK WISCONSIN

Would not surprise us if some people did.

The Wisconsin Democrats are this unhinged, and Bangstad is a perfect example of their base. And this poses a problem for them, because other Democrats are defending Bangstad.

Remember, President Trump won Wisconsin in 2024. Republicans control both chambers of the state legislature. While the Democratic Party, both nationally and in the state, move further Left, voters aren't going to follow them.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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