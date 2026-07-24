This Is Who Mamdani Blamed for NYPD Violence

Yesterday, an asian man and a Jewish man were stabbed in New York by a suspect who screamed "Allahu Akbar" before harming them. Those victims are expected to survive. The attack came just days after Mayor Zohran Mamdani told people to protest the visit of Benjamin Netanyahu when the Israeli Prime Minister visits for the UN General Assembly in September. But by calling Netanyahu a "war criminal" who orchestrated a "genocide," the calls to protest are also a permission structure to violence.

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And it's not the first time Mamdani has done that. Back in 2023, he told a group of people that the Jews were to blame for any violence or harm done by the New York Police Department.

Zohran Mamdani: "We have to make clear that when the boot of the NYPD is on your neck, it's been laced by the IDF." pic.twitter.com/SHz6PKuEca — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) July 24, 2026

"The importance for me of international solidarity is that it takes me out of the American political landscape and reminds me just how tame some of the things are that I'm actually calling for," Mamdani said. "And it reminds me of the necessity of grounding ourselves in the struggles as opposed to the fights around the struggles."

"For anyone to care about these issues, we have to make them hyper-local. We have to make clear that when the boot of the NYPD is on your neck, it's been laced by the IDF. We are in a country where those connections abound. Especially in New York City," he continued.

This doesn’t feel like it can possibly be real life. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 24, 2026

It is, and this guy now runs New York City, where a Jew was just stabbed.

Socialism is a front for his Islamism, which is his passion. — Butterdog (@Butters09016449) July 24, 2026

This is true.

Jew baiting the NYPD does have the benefit of being completely novel.

Insane, of course, but completely novel. — Okra (@RealOkrahead) July 24, 2026

It truly is a stretch. But listen to what he said: "We are in a country where those connections abound. Especially in New York City." So he believes the Jews control stuff all around the country.

The people who voted for this guy should be shamed for the rest of time. https://t.co/BMGkI2uOZq — Vote-Shaming War Slut Abe Froman (@barristernola) July 24, 2026

They will feel no shame.

I have my issues with law enforcement but Zohran Mandani's words seek to endanger law enforcement and cause riots that won't make anything better https://t.co/NR9gKvrXCp — Na-kid Victor 🎧🎶 🌍 (@Moalusi__Thabo) July 24, 2026

The destruction is the point.

This is inexcusable antisemitism, and it's why no one believes Mamdani when he condemns violence against Jews or vandalism of synagogues or Jewish neighborhoods. He despises Israel, and Jews, and he doesn't even hide it.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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