Sexual Predator-Promoting Democrats to Host Free Concert Ahead of the Midterms

Democrat Rep. Adam Gray is set to join sexual deviant Bobby Pulido for a free concert in Merced, California, revealing yet another disturbing relationship for the congressman.

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The concert is slated for August 29 at the Merced Theatre, and tickets are free to the public. Promotion materials for the event advertise it as “a night of incredible music and patriotism. Experience an unforgettable evening celebrating culture and commitment to America’s future.”

Bobby Pulido, a musician-turned Democrat who is running in Texas’s 15th District, has had a dark history with sexual deviancy that resulted in numerous scandals. Pulido has starred in a music video where he has crossed dressed and simulated acts of public masturbation, and would occasionally share pornography on his social media accounts.

Pulido has also maintained a close relationship with a bandmate who has been convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor, going as far as to bring the fellow musician to a charity concert hosted at a local middle school. Later, Pulido would brag about helping the sexual predator get out of jail and remarked that molesting children was “not necessarily rape.”

Gray, apparently realizing the toxic nature of his compatriot, has deleted social media posts promoting the joint appearance with Pulido.

Gray’s history of consorting with the sexually depraved runs deep. Gray served as the co-chair for disgraced sexual predator Eric Swalwell’s California gubernatorial campaign, where he said that Swalwell was a “leader with integrity.” Swalwell would be run out of Congress for sexual misconduct just months following the statement

Birds of a feather 🪶



“Eric Swalwell is a leader with integrity…” @AdamGrayCA pic.twitter.com/eeqX0pHJxA — Christian Martinez (@CDHMartinez) April 13, 2026

The predatory promoting duo of Gray and Pulido are running in two of the most narrowly contested races of this cycle. They will face off against Kevin Lincoln and Monica De La Cruz respectively in November’s midterm elections.

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